LETTER: Don’t blame Putin
The devastation of Ukraine rests squarely on the shoulders of Volodymyr Zelensky, Joe Biden and Boris Johnson
Your correspondent Dawie Jacobs (“Russia and Africa desperate for diplomatic successes”, June 19) scorns President Cyril Ramaphosa’s and Russian president Vladimir Putin’s efforts to end the war in Ukraine.
Putin was videoed during the meeting in St Petersburg with African leaders while reading from a peace agreement that was negotiated between Russia and Ukraine in late March 2022 thanks to mediation by Turkey.
Then UK prime minister Boris Johnson then flew to Kyiv on April 1 and persuaded Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky to renege on the agreement. Zelensky’s presidential decree then followed that no Ukrainian was to negotiate a peace agreement with Russia.
It is also time for Jacobs to acknowledge that the war was deliberately provoked by then US vice-president Joe Biden with the 2014 Maidan Revolution in Ukraine, and not by Putin in February 2022.
Any peace agreement to end this proxy war now depends on Washington and London’s unlikely approval, unless Ukraine surrenders to whatever terms Russia imposes after the dismal failure of the Ukrainian counter-offensive.
That hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian men have died so needlessly and the country has been devastated rests squarely on the shoulders of Zelensky, Biden and Johnson. Will SA be next on Washington’s “regime change” list because our government chooses to be “nonaligned”?
Terry Crawford-Browne
Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za.



