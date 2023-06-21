LETTER: Urgent need to bolster manufacturing

Oil prices drew some support from a possible drawdown in US crude stocks
Solar and wind power is far too costly and unreliable to depend on
Business Day TV spoke to Business Day deputy editor Tiisetso Motsoeneng
Business Day TV spoke to Bob Wekesa, deputy director of the African Center for the Study of the US at the Wits Centre for journalism
Growthpoint will allocate shares to a special-purpose CSI Trust, which will use dividends from its Growthpoint shares to fund initiatives
Business Day TV speaks to Koketso Mano, senior economist at FNB
Absa is working on power projects for more than 2,000MW with R45bn in projects to come
Special Rapporteur says junta has failed to honour peace pledges
The Bok captain says he initially feared missing the event in France because of knee surgery
The Hilux and Ranger rival will make its global premiere next month
SA’s manufacturing activity contracted for a fourth successive month in May, inching further below the 50 point mark. As a sector that provides up to 20% of formal sector employment opportunities in our country, we need to start championing its growth, and quickly.
Thankfully, there are three things we can do to make that happen: improve regulatory support, hike the rate of skills and technology transfers from players overseas, and improve public procurement processes with sound offtake agreements.
In terms of regulatory support, the government could provide the sector with the financial support it needs through tax-friendly incentives. This would help create a more enabling environment for expansion. And it should consider vastly improved tax rebates for solar installations at factories committed to our country’s transition to renewable energy.
Regulatory support must also come from larger, industry-specific bodies operating across Africa. Consider our pharmaceutical manufacturing sector and the Africa Centres for Disease Control & Prevention. The latter should be leveraged to promote the mutual recognition of local manufacturers to lower any barriers of entry to new markets across the continent.
Regional regulators should also provide expedited turnarounds for new product registrations. The African Medicines Agency is already in pursuit of this, to incentivise local pharmaceutical production processes in Africa.
Local manufacturers also require technical support from larger, international companies and foundations through skills transfers in manufacturing, to continue meeting the highest global standards, adopt the latest in global best practices and improve the efficacy and management of internal processes.
We should secure preferential treatment for manufacturers in terms of public and private market procurement. Public contracts must be reserved exclusively for local manufacturing businesses where possible. Imported goods are often less costly than those produced locally, but the government cannot make its procurement decisions based on the price tag alone. The public sector must consider the imported price against the economic multiplier effect.
Our approach to addressing this contraction must include a plan, and vision, that makes sustainable provisions for the growth and expansion of our manufacturing industry’s future.
Michael MynhardtVia email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Urgent need to bolster manufacturing
The sector needs support to grow and create jobs in the country
SA’s manufacturing activity contracted for a fourth successive month in May, inching further below the 50 point mark. As a sector that provides up to 20% of formal sector employment opportunities in our country, we need to start championing its growth, and quickly.
Thankfully, there are three things we can do to make that happen: improve regulatory support, hike the rate of skills and technology transfers from players overseas, and improve public procurement processes with sound offtake agreements.
In terms of regulatory support, the government could provide the sector with the financial support it needs through tax-friendly incentives. This would help create a more enabling environment for expansion. And it should consider vastly improved tax rebates for solar installations at factories committed to our country’s transition to renewable energy.
Regulatory support must also come from larger, industry-specific bodies operating across Africa. Consider our pharmaceutical manufacturing sector and the Africa Centres for Disease Control & Prevention. The latter should be leveraged to promote the mutual recognition of local manufacturers to lower any barriers of entry to new markets across the continent.
Regional regulators should also provide expedited turnarounds for new product registrations. The African Medicines Agency is already in pursuit of this, to incentivise local pharmaceutical production processes in Africa.
Local manufacturers also require technical support from larger, international companies and foundations through skills transfers in manufacturing, to continue meeting the highest global standards, adopt the latest in global best practices and improve the efficacy and management of internal processes.
We should secure preferential treatment for manufacturers in terms of public and private market procurement. Public contracts must be reserved exclusively for local manufacturing businesses where possible. Imported goods are often less costly than those produced locally, but the government cannot make its procurement decisions based on the price tag alone. The public sector must consider the imported price against the economic multiplier effect.
Our approach to addressing this contraction must include a plan, and vision, that makes sustainable provisions for the growth and expansion of our manufacturing industry’s future.
Michael Mynhardt
Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.