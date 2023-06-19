Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Diaspora ensures Zanu-PF stays in power

Zimbabwe’s opposition has fractured and many supporters have fled the country

19 June 2023 - 16:19
Picture: 123RF/Ahmed Zaggoudi
Picture: 123RF/Ahmed Zaggoudi

You are of course completely right in calling for SA to stand up for democratic rights in Zimbabwe, but sadly I feel expecting this from our government is hopelessly naive (“Speak up for rights”, June 15).

There was a time when one could envisage Zimbabweans throwing Zanu-PF out, such as 2008’s missed chance when wasted votes for a third-party candidate allowed the electoral authorities to massage the figures into a runoff that Movement for Democratic Change leader Morgan Tsvangirai pulled out of after a campaign of terror. That just doesn’t seem plausible any more as the opposition has fractured and likely opposition voters have emigrated en masse, particularly from their strongholds in the main cities.

Zanu-PF now finds itself winning urban constituencies for parliament, which was unfathomable when the MDC first came into being. Even without rigging, probably half of voters will continue to vote Zanu-PF out of blind loyalty, when a 60% majority for the opposition is needed to overcome the natural barriers to ejecting the entrenched incumbent.

To paraphrase former England striker Gary Lineker, “a Zimbabwean election is where 22 parties chase votes around the country, but in the end Zanu-PF always ‘wins’.”

Suhail Suleman
Claremont

Implats’ Zimbabwe unit mulls expanding into lithium

Company is on the lookout for opportunities to invest in other mining areas, says chair Thandi Orleyn

4 days ago

EDITORIAL: Speak up for rights

SA government must refuse to endorse rigged elections in Zimbabwe

4 days ago

IMF urges Zimbabwe to act on currency reforms

Harare stops just short of free-floating its domestic dollar

6 days ago
