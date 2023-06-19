LETTER: All leaders tend to abuse power

Business Day TV spoke to Unum Capital’s Loyiso Mpeta
Leaders consider self-interest to be above the interests of citizen and country
South Africans struggle with a lack of real leaders in the government. On December 13 2022 the National Assembly decided not to impeach President Cyril Ramaphosa over the Phala Phala farm scandal. To date citizens still do not know the truth about the event because the president does not consider it necessary to play open cards about it with the public.
Ramaphosa certainly believes what former US director of policy planning George Kennan said: “In the political field, the early disclosure of the truth is not worth much more than a blunder.” Lord Acton (1834-1902), one of the great historians of the Victorian era, said: “Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely. Great men are almost always bad men.”
On February 22 2022 Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine, and the end is still not in sight. On June 13 2023 former US president Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 charges in a federal court in Miami, Florida. On June 9 2023 former British prime minister Boris Johnson resigned as a Tory MP over the Partygate saga. Former Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon was arrested on fraud charges at the weekend of June 10-11 2023. The list goes on.
What does this say about the leaders we elect? Regardless of everything they promise, they consider self-interest above the interests of citizen and country. Isn’t this the main reason electoral apathy is growing? Who wants to give power to someone who will only abuse it? And this does not only apply to a specific party. Lord Acton was right: all leaders tend to abuse power.
Therefore, legally founded supervisory functions are becoming more important. SA’s parliamentary oversight is still shamefully lacking in this respect. This while there is no parliamentary oversight of the presidency. It cannot be tolerated any longer.
Joe KleinhansVia email
LETTER: All leaders tend to abuse power
