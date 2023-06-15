Business Day TV talks to Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments
LETTER: NHI will be final straw for SA health system
Signing the bill into law will kill what is left of our sickly healthcare system; people will die like flies
The arrogance displayed by the ANC in its determination to forge ahead with the implementation of National Health Insurance (NHI) despite clear indications that it will be the final nail in the coffin for the already sickly SA healthcare system was to be expected (“National Assembly passes NHI Bill, flaws and all”, July 13).
Frere Hospital in the Eastern Cape is already at death’s door, and the health minister knows it. This is the same arrogance that led to the Life Esidimeni tragedy, only this time we will have a catastrophe of unprecedented scale.
I urge the ANC to stop using former president Nelson Mandela’s name to justify things he would never have done under prevailing circumstances. Mandela was a focused, intelligent person who would never have deliberately harmed the nation.
We only read about medical negligence claims against the state in textbooks back then; now under the ANC government they are a reality and run into billions of rand. Doctors and nurses are sitting at home unemployed due to a lack of funds, and there have been interns who worked for months without getting paid because government had no money.
Rampant corruption and incompetence, and a lack of management skills have led to the horrible mess we see in our public health system today. Proceeding with the NHI will kill whatever is left of it. People will die like flies. I plead with the president to save our country by declining to sign this bill into law. Doing so would be a mistake he would regret for the rest of his life.
Cometh Dube-Makholwa
Midrand
