LETTER: Unlocking goodwill among South Africans

14 June 2023 - 16:10
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LISA HNATOWICZ
Already in 2016 Barend la Grange, Wannie Carstens and I identified the need for South Africans to look each other in the eye; talk about our past, our present and our future; unlock the treasure of goodwill among our people; and close ranks around common challenges and opportunities to rebuild our country, starting at community level as Germany did after World War 2.

Dialogue for Action is an inclusive network of individuals and organisations that grew organically from these early initiatives and has now come to fruition. More than ever before it is time for patriotic and well-meaning South Africans to talk and  join hands on community level, there where we have common needs and face common challenges, to reignite the spirit of our people and start rebuilding our country.

The timing of a broader inclusive meeting of Dialogue for Action in Johannesburg to coincide with Youth Day is opportune and symbolic.

Dawie Jacobs
Sterrewag

