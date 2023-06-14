LETTER: Unlocking goodwill among South Africans

US central bank is widely expected to keep rates unchanged, which is likely to spur economic growth and oil demand
30 years ago I never thought we would still be fighting against child marriage, female genital mutilation, and ensuring access to basic reproductive and sexual health services
The IRR questions whether money collected for NHI scheme will actually be reserved for that purpose and not general government spending
Expulsion could lead to ANC losing Free State support
The multinational franchise is also struggling with lower sales and SAP software implementation challenges
The contraction was attributed in part to the general dealers component, which shrank 2.8% in April
Endeavor SA MD Alison Collier highlights areas in which regulatory change could increase access to capital
Hiring begins but the industry needs to win back investor confidence after Covid cutbacks
Australia braced for England storm with Ashes on the line
The blue oval will make its debut in one of the world’s toughest off-road race in 2024
Already in 2016 Barend la Grange, Wannie Carstens and I identified the need for South Africans to look each other in the eye; talk about our past, our present and our future; unlock the treasure of goodwill among our people; and close ranks around common challenges and opportunities to rebuild our country, starting at community level as Germany did after World War 2.
Dialogue for Action is an inclusive network of individuals and organisations that grew organically from these early initiatives and has now come to fruition. More than ever before it is time for patriotic and well-meaning South Africans to talk and join hands on community level, there where we have common needs and face common challenges, to reignite the spirit of our people and start rebuilding our country.
The timing of a broader inclusive meeting of Dialogue for Action in Johannesburg to coincide with Youth Day is opportune and symbolic.
Dawie JacobsSterrewag
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Unlocking goodwill among South Africans
Already in 2016 Barend la Grange, Wannie Carstens and I identified the need for South Africans to look each other in the eye; talk about our past, our present and our future; unlock the treasure of goodwill among our people; and close ranks around common challenges and opportunities to rebuild our country, starting at community level as Germany did after World War 2.
Dialogue for Action is an inclusive network of individuals and organisations that grew organically from these early initiatives and has now come to fruition. More than ever before it is time for patriotic and well-meaning South Africans to talk and join hands on community level, there where we have common needs and face common challenges, to reignite the spirit of our people and start rebuilding our country.
The timing of a broader inclusive meeting of Dialogue for Action in Johannesburg to coincide with Youth Day is opportune and symbolic.
Dawie Jacobs
Sterrewag
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: ANC foreign policy a joke
LETTER: DA policy distorted in editorial
LETTER: Western Cape will have to reconsider its relationship with Pretoria
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
LETTER: SA should be very worried about US Congress’s Agoa letter
LETTER: Isotope facility not a first for Africa
LETTER: How business can help end illiteracy
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.