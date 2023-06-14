LETTER: Tribal clash, not class struggle

US central bank is widely expected to keep rates unchanged, which is likely to spur economic growth and oil demand
30 years ago I never thought we would still be fighting against child marriage, female genital mutilation, and ensuring access to basic reproductive and sexual health services
The IRR questions whether money collected for NHI scheme will actually be reserved for that purpose and not general government spending
Expulsion could lead to ANC losing Free State support
The multinational franchise is also struggling with lower sales and SAP software implementation challenges
The contraction was attributed in part to the general dealers component, which shrank 2.8% in April
Endeavor SA MD Alison Collier highlights areas in which regulatory change could increase access to capital
Hiring begins but the industry needs to win back investor confidence after Covid cutbacks
Australia braced for England storm with Ashes on the line
The blue oval will make its debut in one of the world’s toughest off-road race in 2024
I’m a big admirer of Jonny Steinberg and I enjoyed his recent column on the outlook for the ANC. He is getting to the nub of the problem, and I fear he is right in saying the ANC will remain in power after the next election (“A viable future depends on restoring a delicate balance”, May 19).
However, I believe he misses a fundamental point when he phrases the struggle as a transition of poor blacks to the middle class. In fact, the tendency to describe the struggle for SA as a class struggle at best simply misses the point, and if used irresponsibly can be disastrous.
The real challenge is the clash of traditional tribal structures of power and ownership on the one hand, and on the other the modern world, where individual ownership of property allows for capital and wealth development that can be used to build a legacy of wealth for generations.
It is the way the whole world works, and is not a Western or capitalist construct. Steinberg equates the modern world to the middle class. On the other hand he describes those who are trapped in tribal power structures of ownership as simply the rural poor, or in Marxist terms the working class.
But it is not this simple.
Until we dismantle tribal power the transition of blacks to the middle class, which is essential for the survival of the new SA project, will take place slowly, perhaps disastrously so. Until there is private ownership of tribal land, allowing individual capital formation, there will never be meaningful economic development, severely limiting people’s ability to climb out of poverty.
If there was capital formation in rural areas there would be shops, garages, builders, plumbers and hairdressers in these areas, so the money would remain to circulate and build wealth in these areas.
Unfortunately, the tribal power structures are in a symbiotic relationship with the ANC — they need each other to survive.
Benjamin CockramVia email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Tribal clash, not class struggle
I’m a big admirer of Jonny Steinberg and I enjoyed his recent column on the outlook for the ANC. He is getting to the nub of the problem, and I fear he is right in saying the ANC will remain in power after the next election (“A viable future depends on restoring a delicate balance”, May 19).
However, I believe he misses a fundamental point when he phrases the struggle as a transition of poor blacks to the middle class. In fact, the tendency to describe the struggle for SA as a class struggle at best simply misses the point, and if used irresponsibly can be disastrous.
The real challenge is the clash of traditional tribal structures of power and ownership on the one hand, and on the other the modern world, where individual ownership of property allows for capital and wealth development that can be used to build a legacy of wealth for generations.
It is the way the whole world works, and is not a Western or capitalist construct. Steinberg equates the modern world to the middle class. On the other hand he describes those who are trapped in tribal power structures of ownership as simply the rural poor, or in Marxist terms the working class.
But it is not this simple.
Until we dismantle tribal power the transition of blacks to the middle class, which is essential for the survival of the new SA project, will take place slowly, perhaps disastrously so. Until there is private ownership of tribal land, allowing individual capital formation, there will never be meaningful economic development, severely limiting people’s ability to climb out of poverty.
If there was capital formation in rural areas there would be shops, garages, builders, plumbers and hairdressers in these areas, so the money would remain to circulate and build wealth in these areas.
Unfortunately, the tribal power structures are in a symbiotic relationship with the ANC — they need each other to survive.
Benjamin Cockram
Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Western Cape will have to reconsider its relationship with Pretoria
LETTER: Many SA politicians truly want Transnet to collapse
LETTER: ANC foreign policy a joke
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
LETTER: SA should be very worried about US Congress’s Agoa letter
LETTER: Isotope facility not a first for Africa
LETTER: How business can help end illiteracy
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.