LETTER: Tribal clash, not class struggle

14 June 2023 - 16:15
I’m a big admirer of Jonny Steinberg and I enjoyed his recent column on the outlook for the ANC. He is getting to the nub of the problem, and I fear he is right in saying the ANC will remain in power after the next election (“A viable future depends on restoring a delicate balance”, May 19).

However, I believe he misses a fundamental point when he phrases the struggle as a transition of poor blacks to the middle class. In fact, the tendency to describe the struggle for SA as a class struggle at best simply misses the point, and if used irresponsibly can be disastrous.

The real challenge is the clash of traditional tribal structures of power and ownership on the one hand, and on the other the modern world, where individual ownership of property allows for capital and wealth development that can be used to build a legacy of wealth for generations.

It is the way the whole world works, and is not a Western or capitalist construct. Steinberg equates the modern world to the middle class. On the other hand he describes those who are trapped in tribal power structures of ownership as simply the rural poor, or in Marxist terms the working class.

But it is not this simple.

Until we dismantle tribal power the transition of blacks to the middle class, which is essential for the survival of the new SA project, will take place slowly, perhaps disastrously so. Until there is private ownership of tribal land, allowing individual capital formation, there will never be meaningful economic development, severely limiting people’s ability to climb out of poverty.

If there was capital formation in rural areas there would be shops, garages, builders, plumbers and hairdressers in these areas, so the money would remain to circulate and build wealth in these areas.

Unfortunately, the tribal power structures are in a symbiotic relationship with the ANC — they need each other to survive.

Benjamin Cockram
Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

