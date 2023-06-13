LETTER: SA Nursing Council must resume training functions

Inflation cooling to lowest annual rate in two years takes pressure off Fed
Shifting responsibility to the department of higher education has caused much confusion and instability
Since Covid-19 has affected health systems around the world, with many health professionals having succumbed to the pandemic and economies ravaged by it, the best way to proceed is to rebuild all that was lost. There can be no proper health care without adequate human, material and financial resources.
In 2019, training of nurses in SA was shifted to the department of higher education, which has caused much confusion and instability. Moreover, the change was unnecessary as our nurses were multi-skilled and well equipped to manage any aspect of health care under the curriculum prescribed and regulated by the SA Nursing Council. This must be reviewed immediately.
The budget allocation for health must receive the necessary consideration for all the demands that must be met: the needs of all the academic, tertiary and regional hospitals in the country and all primary healthcare centres; financing for the training of all health professionals; hospitalisation and the provision of equipment, infrastructure maintenance, drugs and medical supplies will depend on the status of the hospital and its bed occupancy. Treasury must take all of that into account when planning budget allocations.
Control of immigration into the country is vital as SA is bankrupt and hardly able to deal with the health needs of its citizens. Therefore, it cannot afford to be overburdened with illegal immigrants.
According to the Nursing Act, one of the functions of the SA Nursing Council is to protect the public by making sure nurses are adequately equipped and skilled, and to conduct inspections at health facilities and approved nursing colleges.
When the nursing council was still able to perform its functions as prescribed by the Act, standards were maintained as inspections were done regularly. The confusion started when the ombudsman and the Office of Health Standards Compliance were introduced in 2016. They also did inspections, to the detriment of long-established health practices in this country.
There has been an alarming escalation of medical negligence claims since the changes were implemented, accompanied by low levels of staffing. More nurses must be trained, and capable, knowledgeable managers of high integrity must be appointed to manage all health facilities.
Corrupt managers have also contributed to the demise of our healthcare system. If it is to be revitalised, attention to the above is overdue.
Cometh Dube-Makholwa
Midrand
LETTER: SA Nursing Council must resume training functions
