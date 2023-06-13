Inflation cooling to lowest annual rate in two years takes pressure off Fed
Joshua Nott is of course correct that SA needs to fix its railways and freight infrastructure (“Urgent measures needed for getting back on track,” June 12). However, his proposed solution, and that of the African Rail Industry Association, are not nearly creative or radical enough to be sufficient.
The association recommends that Transnet simply maintain its lines and locomotives, something that should not be a suggestion at all. It should be a minimum requirement for Transnet’s existence. It also recommends a data-driven planning system to improve existing capacity. This is more interesting, but as I will explore it is an attempt at sprinting while learning to crawl.
Nott recommends that Transnet punish corruption and criminality, an incredibly simple recommendation that is valid but I feel misses what is really wrong with Transnet and this country.
None of these recommendations really gets to the point of what is wrong with Transnet and this country as a whole. Punishing corruption isn’t a strategy in this country. It’s the goal. We need to figure out how first. Same goes for actually ensuring that state institutions do their job.
The truth is that the rot goes too deep. It’s ideological. The government not only doesn’t know or care how to keep Transnet and our freight rail system alive, but many politicians also actively want the institution to collapse so they can further loot it, or revel in the destruction of what they deem a relic of colonialism.
There is only one real solution to Transnet: privatisation. Privatise infrastructure as much as possible. Put it in the hands of people who actually care if it succeeds or fails; people who will lose money if it fails.
And come 2024, replace this government with one that doesn’t want to see its own country burn.
Nicholas Woode-SmithCape Town
LETTER: Many SA politicians truly want Transnet to collapse
Punishing corruption isn’t a strategy in SA, it is the goal — we need to figure out how first
