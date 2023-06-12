Government’s efforts to appear neutral in the Russia-Ukraine conflict saw the local currency firm for the eighth consecutive session
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Western Cape will have to reconsider its relationship with Pretoria
Devolution of powers, be they in policing or rail transport, will continue to be stonewalled
As societal collapse approaches, a panicked ANC dispenses bread and circuses in the form of race-based water usage rights, employment quotas, basic income grants and National Health Insurance, all of which will only make the catastrophe worse. Meanwhile, internal migration to the Western Cape increases from all provinces governed by the ANC as the disillusioned vote with their feet.
Irrespective of whether the ANC’s President Cyril Ramaphosa, like Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan, wins the 2024 election, is forced into a coalition with the EFF or loses outright, this unravelling won’t stop. A state that is, in effect, controlled by crime syndicates can never regain health.
After 2024 the Western Cape will be forced to reconsider its relationship with Pretoria. Devolution of powers, be they in policing or rail transport, are being and will continue to be stonewalled. As any federal relationship with a Pretoria that supports Russia would be unacceptable, total independence will become the elephant in the room.
Legal argument about the constitutional right of self-determination will be irrelevant, as the ANC will never allow the Western Cape to secede like Singapore did from Malaysia. Others, like a Zulu kingdom, might follow, and what failed state wants a West Berlin next door?
Independence would be impossible without US support, both military and economic, probably in return for minerals and the use of the Simon’s Town naval base. But this could turn it into another Ukraine as Pretoria attempts to bring a “racist” Western Cape to heel, with similar assistance from its totalitarian allies. It’s not impossible to imagine Cuban state mercenaries once again deployed to Southern Africa to assist old friends.
Western Cape inhabitants should be appalled at such a prospect. But as Ukrainians have found, life can change quickly for the worse. Better to discuss previously inconceivable constitution options now than simply watch them become a fait accompli tomorrow.
James Cunningham
Camps Bay
