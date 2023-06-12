LETTER: How business can help end illiteracy

Government’s efforts to appear neutral in the Russia-Ukraine conflict saw the local currency firm for the eighth consecutive session
With myriad complexities and challenges facing us as a society it has become evident that the government alone is unable to fix what is broken.
We are reminded of this daily, in two to four hourly rounds of darkness, which serve as a stark metaphor for the mood of South Africans and the state of our nation.
Perhaps one of the most ominous pieces of news in recent times came with the release of the 2021 Progress in International Reading & Literacy Study (Pirls) assessment, which revealed this terrifying truth: 81% of grade 4 children in SA cannot read for meaning.
The effect of such an extraordinarily high level of illiteracy cannot be overstated. Quite simply, the economic catastrophe of a nation in physical darkness pales in comparison to a nation of young minds in the darkness by illiteracy.
We can say that we have failed our children, and we must. We can say that our children’s constitutional right to education has been denied, and we must. We can say that our children have been stripped of the dignity afforded to people through the ability to read, and we must. And what we must add to these tragic facts is to say, unequivocally, that if our children cannot read there is no hope of us addressing the triple challenges of poverty, inequality and unemployment. Period.
It is for this reason that we believe Business SA has a critical role to play in this crisis. The business community is a treasure trove of untapped resources that can be used to deal illiteracy a significant blow. It is not only money that will fix this problem. In fact, we would argue that chucking money at the problem might be a distraction to what is most needed — the skills and capabilities of businesspeople.
Leaving it all to government is not working and is unrealistic. How can any one sector tackle an 81% illiteracy rate alone? But what role can individuals play in this crisis? They can come and experience first-hand an SA public school and immerse themselves in the incredibly challenging context that is creating this crisis.
Participating in our one day Execs Back to School programme allows you to understand the challenges behind the statistics and enables you to identify the role you and your business can play.
Komala Pillay CEO, Citizen Leader Lab
LETTER: How business can help end illiteracy
Power cuts do not compare to darkness of illiteracy
