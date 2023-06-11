Data on Thursday showed initial US jobless claims reached their highest level since October 2021, indicating a potentially softening labour market
Unfortunately, the nature of the Cyril Ramaphosa presidency is to set up think-tanks, workshops, investigations and now even crisis committees (“Business joins Ramaphosa’s effort to fix SA”, June 7).
The reality is that on the ground people are being retrenched every day. There are numerous reasons for these retrenchments, but the bottom line is we are losing people with skills; individuals who can help the wheels of the economy turn.
In my labour law practice we are experiencing an enormous increase of liquidations of small businesses that should be at the forefront of job creation. It was reported by Stats SA that liquidations increased by more than 30% year on year in December.
I have a strong fear that these liquidations will increase. It is good that at last the business community is willing to join the crisis committees, but I’m afraid they are not going to find much hope in a partnership with the Ramaphosa presidency. It is too far gone.
They are wanting to focus on SA’s ports but one small example is the complete degradation of the Saldanha port on the Cape west coast. It would be cheap and relatively quick to rejuvenate this port, but national government doesn’t even respond when calls are sent out for help.
Ports are seen as “low-hanging fruit”, but even here the government can’t be bothered to help.
Michael Bagraim, MPDA deputy shadow employment & labour minister
LETTER: Too late for business to save SA from ANC
National government doesn’t respond when calls are sent out for help to revive ports
