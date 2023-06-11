Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Too late for business to save SA from ANC

National government doesn’t respond when calls are sent out for help to revive ports

11 June 2023 - 21:42
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

Unfortunately, the nature of the Cyril Ramaphosa presidency is to set up think-tanks, workshops, investigations and now even crisis committees (“Business joins Ramaphosa’s effort to fix SA”, June 7). 

The reality is that on the ground people are being retrenched every day. There are numerous reasons for these retrenchments, but the bottom line is we are losing people with skills; individuals who can help the wheels of the economy turn.

In my labour law practice we are experiencing an enormous increase of liquidations of small businesses that should be at the forefront of job creation. It was reported by Stats SA that liquidations increased by more than 30% year on year in December.

I have a strong fear that these liquidations will increase. It is good that at last the business community is willing to join the crisis committees, but I’m afraid they are not going to find much hope in a partnership with the Ramaphosa presidency. It is too far gone.

They are wanting to focus on SA’s ports but one small example is the complete degradation of the Saldanha port on the Cape west coast. It would be cheap and relatively quick to rejuvenate this port, but national government doesn’t even respond when calls are sent out for help.

Ports are seen as “low-hanging fruit”, but even here the government can’t be bothered to help.

Michael Bagraim, MP
DA deputy shadow employment & labour minister

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Business joins Ramaphosa’s effort to fix SA

Crisis committees to focus on electricity, ports and crime
National
4 days ago

WATCH: Business joins Cyril Ramaphosa’s efforts to fix SA

Business Day TV spoke to Martin Kingston, chair of B4SA
Business
3 days ago

Grumbles at Nedlac over lack of social compact for economic growth

‘All those agreements are not worth the paper they are written on,’ says Saftu’s Zwelinzima Vavi
National
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Gwede Mantashe is blocking all the ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
TOM EATON: Fear not, the ANC will save us from ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
KASHIF WICOMB: Restructuring Eskom signals a ...
Opinion
4.
HILARY JOFFE: With IMF warning of sovereign ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: Early childhood education matters: it ...
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

LETTER: Unite to vote out corrupt, incompetent ANC

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Business leaders are foolish

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Time for proper corruption busters

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: The ANC is getting desperate

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Unite against coalition of doom

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Coalition united behind a common goal can mend divides in SA

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC graft a bigger worry than white bigots

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SA, in effect, is a rogue state

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC out of touch with SA’s dismay at Russian aggression

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Fikile Mbalula’s red herring

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC does not understand or care about its abuse of the nation

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.