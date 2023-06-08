Business Day TV talks to Jacques Pretorius from Sinayo Securities
Any conversation around artificial intelligence (AI) will remain a hot topic for some time, and with that comes a high level of noise that can both overwhelm and distract us from the facts (“Spare a thought, a coin, a job, for those doing routine work”, June 7).
One thing is certain: commercially, we are in an AI bubble. Any machine learning graduate will tell you that the golden rule is to use it only if you have to. However, I do believe it is absolutely the next platform shift and it will fundamentally change the way a number of companies operate. In fact, it could change the way entire industries are run.
Conway’s Law states that any organisation that designs a system will produce a design whose structure is a copy of the organisation’s communication structure. AI’s participation and influence in the reshaping of a business’s communication structures will radically shape the way final products are designed. It will also alter how our organisations are shaped and the speed at which innovation can take place.
If we are to harness all the possibilities and opportunities made possible by AI we must think about how we as businesses in SA can leverage AI to drive efficiencies and innovation. Commercially, it is important to remember all the things that AI cannot do: build distribution and create the proprietary data sets required for its training.
Companies investing in proprietary data sets that will have many commercial applications are positioned to win in this environment. Any local start-up able to home in on this platform shift will share in the glory of those wins.
Adam ReillyCEO & cofounder at Maholla
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Proprietary data sets are the way forward
Companies that invest in these will emerge as winners
