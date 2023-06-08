Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Initiative has serious shortcomings

The root causes of the problems are exclusive policies that discourage innovation

08 June 2023 - 15:20
Picture: 123RF/HXDBZXY

It is apparent that government’s Vulindlela initiative, which aims to accelerate the implementation of structural reforms and support economic recovery, has some serious shortcomings (“Business joins Ramaphosa’s effort to fix SA”, June 7).

The root causes of the problems are exclusive policies that discourage innovation. Think of National Health Insurance and its effect on private sector healthcare, for example. There are many other similar policies.

Zambia is moving in the right direction because of its more palatable policies. SA is moving in the opposite direction. It makes no sense to keep repeating an action and expect different results.

Malele Mogoane
Via BusinessLIVE

