LETTER: Bill of rights in tatters from joblessness to killings

06 June 2023 - 15:02
Picture: REUTERS
The bill of rights as contained in our country’s constitution is the cornerstone of our democracy. What will become of it?

According to official statistics, 7.8-million South Africans, one in three citizens, are actively looking for work. SA is the country on the African continent with the highest unemployment rate. More than a quarter of our people live below the breadline in a state of poverty.

Everyone has the right to life and to be free from violence, yet during the first quarter of this year 6,289 people were murdered, and there were 6,192 attempted murders as well as 11,744 robberies. Violent crime is on the rise.

Every citizen has an innate dignity that must be respected and protected. With a democracy that is 29 years old, almost 1,500 schools in the Eastern Cape, five schools in the Free State and 66,000 pupils in Limpopo still use pit toilets.

According to the World Health Organisation, SA is one of 15 African countries exhibiting an alarming increase in cholera cases.

For 12 years the Tshwane metro has been transporting water in tankers to Hammanskraal and Rooiwal, north of Pretoria, because pollution from the Rooiwal sewage treatment plant has rendered groundwater and other water sources unusable. By the end of May 23 people had died after a cholera outbreak. And only now does this metro council allocate R450m for renovations.

Newborn babies in the Mahikeng provincial hospital in North West were placed in cardboard boxes. The dire state of affairs at the Rahima Moosa Mother & Child Hospital has been well documented. The Life Esidimeni tragedy, in which 144 patients died, continues to derail the families involved.

The cornerstone of our democracy is crumbling badly. The above issues are where government leaders, who have sworn allegiance to the constitution, should focus. Not race-obsessed legislation that will worsen rather than solve these issues.

Joe Kleinhans
Annlin

