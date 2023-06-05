Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Dams on Table Mountain could be big battery Cape Town needs

Could the five damns collectively become the city’s second pump storage scheme?

05 June 2023 - 15:02
Table Mountain stands beyond the harbour area in Cape Town. Picture: DEAN HUTTON/BLOOMBERG
Table Mountain stands beyond the harbour area in Cape Town. Picture: DEAN HUTTON/BLOOMBERG

There are five elderly ladies at a glorious retirement home above Cape Town who want something useful to do. Victoria, Alexandria, De Villiers, Hely-Hutchinson and Woodhead are dams on Table Mountain. They are all more than 100 years old and no longer make a meaningful contribution to satisfying Cape Town’s voracious water demand.

However, I’m told that De Villiers is 206m lower than the highest, Hely-Hutchinson. Could they collectively become Cape Town’s second pump storage scheme, sopping up all that extra electricity sourced from residential solar power systems during the day to pump water to the upper dams, and generating power through gravity at night?

Could they be the big battery Cape Town mayor Jordan Hill-Lewis is looking for? (“Cape Town to issue ‘biggest’ tender to get itself out of the dark,” April 3)

James Cunningham
Camps Bay

