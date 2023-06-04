A US debt ceiling fiasco was averted late in the day and markets ended the week on a positive note
John Endres paints a bleak and all-too-likely scenario that the ANC and EFF will form a coalition in 2024 (“An ANC-EFF future would wreak (even greater) havoc on economy”, May 29).
It is no wonder that the ANC-EFF coalition has come to be called the “coalition of doom”. Over the past century history has shown the dangers of the EFF and ANC’s policies. Together, these two parties can only become worse.
The only real hope we have is that the EFF maintains its role as an inherent troublemaker that cannot stop sabotaging the ANC, even if it enters into a coalition with it.
But that is a vain hope, as Endres explains. The EFF and ANC have far more in common than differences. The EFF ideology of tyrannical socialism is shared by a huge bloc of the ANC, with only a more conservative, pragmatic faction keeping it in check.
Only the ANC’s desire to loot restrains it back from full socialist reforms. If the EFF hands it the keys to unbridled looting without accountability it may become whatever the EFF wants.
So, how do we stop the coalition of doom? Endres rightly suggests that we need a powerful, active civil society to oppose these parties. On top of that, we need opposition parties to realise the gravity of the situation and end their petty bickering.
This isn’t the time for politicking or jostling for trivial positions of power. There needs to be a united front of coalition parties. The only way we can avoid the coalition of doom is if come 2024 the opposition coalition has more votes than the ANC and EFF combined.
Nicholas Woode-SmithCape Town
LETTER: Unite against coalition of doom
