In the bad old days of apartheid when you travelled overseas you didn’t want to tell anyone you were from SA as we were the polecat of the world. Fortunately, we could sometimes pass ourselves off as Australians.
We then went through the heady days after the release of Nelson Mandela, and suddenly everyone loved us again. We could hold our heads up and say we were proudly South African.
Thirty years down the line and I am definitely not proudly South African any more. Reading the newspapers is not for the faint-hearted. Nothing seems to work any more, from electricity to sewerage, water, the railways, the national airline, post offices, municipalities, hospitals and schools.
Corruption is in every little hamlet, every municipality, every government organisation. It is endemic. We have one of the world’s highest murder rates, general crime rates, gender-based violence rates, teenage pregnancy rates, unemployment rates and poverty rates. There is little left to be proud of.
I have been reading about how many children are abused through child neglect, physical abuse, sexual assaults, gunshot wounds and abandonment in SA. How have we gone so wrong?
Barbie SandlerConstantia
LETTER: Little to be proud of
Corruption is in every little hamlet, every municipality, every government organisation
Barbie Sandler
Constantia
