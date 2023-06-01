Business Day TV talks to Craig Pheiffer from Sasfin Wealth
Ayanda Zulu’s heartfelt letter refers, especially where she says “White bigots must be patting themselves on the back as they witness their racist convictions being confirmed” (“ANC has done its worst for black South Africans”, January 16).
I say to hell with the white bigots. Don’t give them a thought. They are not the people whose opinions we need to care about. I think there are surprisingly few of them. They just have very loud voices.
What we need to care about is how we are going to stop this country from collapsing, because if it does no-one is the winner and all of the ridiculousness we battle over now is for nothing.
We need to realise we are not each other’s enemy. And while we let the government distract and blind us it plunders the wealth. How stupid are we all that we allow ourselves to be used in this manner?
The apartheid government did it, and now the ANC does it. Whether we like it or not, I believe we will only have a future in this country if we pull together and make the right choice, not choice based on colour.
Now that would be the true middle finger to the bigots.
Alison EllardVia email
LETTER: ANC graft a bigger worry than white bigots
We need to care more about how we are going to stop SA from collapsing
