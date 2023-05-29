The deal on the US debt ceiling has eased what has been a potentially huge threat to markets worldwide, Oanda says
Three cooks stirring the Eskom broth? President Cyril Ramaphosa must realise this is insane (“Energy procurement powers transferred from Mantashe to Ramokgopa”, May 26).
He should place electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa in sole charge of Eskom, which means in sole charge of power. Energy minister Gwede Mantashe can be transferred to the labour portfolio. The incumbent can make way.
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan could be put in charge of Transnet, with the duty to obtain the spare parts from China and get rail working.
That's how successful countries work. The more cooks, the worse broth.
Willem Cronje Cape Town

LETTER: Time to empower Ramokgopa
Electricity minister should be in sole charge of Eskom
