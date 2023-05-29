Opinion / Letters

LETTER: State capture is here to stay

The model is now a systemic and structural feature of SA’s political economy

29 May 2023 - 15:40
Picture: 123RF/skorzewiak
Picture: 123RF/skorzewiak

Jonny Steinberg is one of the most insightful political commentators gracing the pages of Business Day, but his recent column assumes that the next most likely leader of the ANC, Paul Mashatile, would be committed to see SA’s economy grow by limiting the opportunity of the provincial black middle class to destroy the public functions of state institutions that are vital for the economic wellbeing of SA (“A viable future depends on restoring a delicate balance”, May 19). 

The assumption that a new leader would be capable of such a feat neglects the fact that the deep-seated and widespread corruption of the ANC and the opportunity it offers to the provincial black middle class to loot state resources with unlimited abandon cannot, by any stretch of the imagination, be either checked or reversed. 

The reason it can’t is that the model of state capture and cadre deployment initiated by Jacob Zuma, and continued under the presidency of Cyril Ramaphosa, is now a systemic and structural feature of SA’s political economy. 

No change of leadership in the ANC will be able to reverse the well-entrenched and deep-seated features of a predatory state bent on extracting resources for the benefit of the dominant party and its provincial constituency. 

Maurizio Passerin d’Entreves
Professor emeritus, University of Cape Town 

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

JONNY STEINBERG: A viable future depends on restoring a delicate balance

The next president will have to allow the middle classes to grow but also contain them
Opinion
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: The rand is facing a wall of negative ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
HILARY JOFFE: SA’s failure to nuance its stance ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
JOHN ENDRES: An ANC-EFF future would wreak (even ...
Opinion
4.
ALEXANDER PARKER: In our broken state, cholera is ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
MICHAEL AVERY: Aesop’s fables and other ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

JONNY STEINBERG: A viable future depends on restoring a delicate balance

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.