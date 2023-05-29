The deal on the US debt ceiling has eased what has been a potentially huge threat to markets worldwide, Oanda says
Jonny Steinberg is one of the most insightful political commentators gracing the pages of Business Day, but his recent column assumes that the next most likely leader of the ANC, Paul Mashatile, would be committed to see SA’s economy grow by limiting the opportunity of the provincial black middle class to destroy the public functions of state institutions that are vital for the economic wellbeing of SA (“A viable future depends on restoring a delicate balance”, May 19).
The assumption that a new leader would be capable of such a feat neglects the fact that the deep-seated and widespread corruption of the ANC and the opportunity it offers to the provincial black middle class to loot state resources with unlimited abandon cannot, by any stretch of the imagination, be either checked or reversed.
The reason it can’t is that the model of state capture and cadre deployment initiated by Jacob Zuma, and continued under the presidency of Cyril Ramaphosa, is now a systemic and structural feature of SA’s political economy.
No change of leadership in the ANC will be able to reverse the well-entrenched and deep-seated features of a predatory state bent on extracting resources for the benefit of the dominant party and its provincial constituency.
Maurizio Passerin d’EntrevesProfessor emeritus, University of Cape Town
LETTER: State capture is here to stay
The model is now a systemic and structural feature of SA’s political economy
JONNY STEINBERG: A viable future depends on restoring a delicate balance
