A number of news headlines this week have drawn attention to a “cryptocurrency” scam that plunged scores of investors across SA into deep financial trouble after it abruptly shut down. The Planet Mining Pool, which described itself as a blockchain cloud mining platform, closed down a few weeks ago, leaving thousands of people financially devastated.
Unfortunately, most media reports have failed to call this catastrophe what it was: a pyramid scheme that crashed. This is important for two reasons. First, we should not blame crypto and blockchain technology when there was no proof that this scheme was ever actually mining anything. But most importantly, if we don’t call it what it is we risk another catastrophe by failing to communicate the warning signs to the public.
There are three things South Africans should keep in mind before investing their hard-earned savings. First, you need to do your research. Who are the founders of this investment offer? Has the media reported on their performance in the past? Has it been featured in leading business publications? A quick search should also reveal any scandals or red flags. If it seems too good to be true, it probably is. Anything above a 20% return per annum should be met with scepticism.
Next, you’ll want to ensure that the offering is underpinned by a legally binding contract, and finally you need evidence of your investment. After the Planet Mining Pool crash, investors realised there was never any evidence of the mining rigs.
Ahren PosthumusFounder/CEO, Momint
LETTER: Nothing crypto about pyramid scheme
There is no evidence that Planet Mining Pool was a blockchain cloud mining platform
