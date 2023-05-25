Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Let daylight save SA

25 May 2023 - 15:08
A man walks past electricity pylons in Orlando, Soweto, September 28 2022. Picture: SIPHIWE SIBEKO/REUTERS
As expected, the government is forging ahead with the Karpowership deal, which promises 1,220MW for 20 years with an indicative price of R200bn, and possibly far more given the ever sinking value of the rand (“Eight stages of chaos”, May 23).

Yet we have a free alternative: daylight saving or the introduction of time zones, which could save 3,000MW with no time limit  and at zero cost.

But daylight saving isn’t being considered by our government geniuses. Why? Because the comrades wouldn’t eat.

James Cunningham
Camps Bay

