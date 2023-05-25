Business Day TV talks to Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross
As expected, the government is forging ahead with the Karpowership deal, which promises 1,220MW for 20 years with an indicative price of R200bn, and possibly far more given the ever sinking value of the rand (“Eight stages of chaos”, May 23).
Yet we have a free alternative: daylight saving or the introduction of time zones, which could save 3,000MW with no time limit and at zero cost.
But daylight saving isn’t being considered by our government geniuses. Why? Because the comrades wouldn’t eat.
James CunninghamCamps Bay
LETTER: Let daylight save SA
