Whether the Lady R was loaded with weapons or Wonder Bars is not half as relevant as the dynamics that remain at play within our global political and economic arena (“Public owed an explanation on Lady R,” May 17).
No-one can deny that SA’s foreign policy towards Russia has involved a number of love letters in 2023. From Operation Mosi to the Brics summit scheduled for August, the US has had good reason to keep its eye on international relations minister Naledi Pandor, especially when Alvin Botes and Zane Dangor had to make a trip to Washington to try to ensure SA remained a prime beneficiary of the African Growth and Opportunity Act, earlier in 2023. There is a little comic relief afforded by the fact that US ambassador to SA Reuben Brigety’s announcement was made as Dangor and Botes landed back in Cape Town.
While any opportunity to do business with Russia and the US remains an important factor to a number of SA businesses, exporters and funds, our national government would be well-advised to consider a more delicate, transparent and balanced approach to its foreign policy. This will be a critical undertaking if we don’t want our economy to suffer from electrical — as well as political — blackouts in 2023.
Simryn AndheeQuantitative investment analyst, Ion Capital
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: When foreign policy amounts to love letters, something must change
The government should consider a more delicate, transparent and balanced approach to its Russian foreign policy
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.