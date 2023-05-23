Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Update needed on afro currency

Little has been heard about the common Sadec unit that is a decade behind schedule

23 May 2023 - 14:35
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

William Gumede’s article was one among many published lately discussing the proposal for a common Brics currency. (“Brics common currency is up for discussion amid myriad challenges”, May 22). 

However, no-one seems to write a word on the fact that the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) has a commitment to a common currency, now a decade behind the schedule shown on its website. This in turn is envisaged as a step towards a common continental currency, to be named the afro.

Perhaps someone could enlighten us on what steps the AU has taken towards this afro? And how it will be reconciled with a Brics currency?

Nigeria is the designated state to form a preparatory technical committee to set up an African Central Bank. It is time for an update on what progress has been made.

Keith Gottschalk
Claremont

