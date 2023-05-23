Seasonal increase in US demand is expected next week after the Memorial Day holiday
LETTER: Update needed on afro currency
Little has been heard about the common Sadec unit that is a decade behind schedule
William Gumede’s article was one among many published lately discussing the proposal for a common Brics currency. (“Brics common currency is up for discussion amid myriad challenges”, May 22).
However, no-one seems to write a word on the fact that the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) has a commitment to a common currency, now a decade behind the schedule shown on its website. This in turn is envisaged as a step towards a common continental currency, to be named the afro.
Perhaps someone could enlighten us on what steps the AU has taken towards this afro? And how it will be reconciled with a Brics currency?
Nigeria is the designated state to form a preparatory technical committee to set up an African Central Bank. It is time for an update on what progress has been made.
Keith Gottschalk
Claremont
WILLIAM GUMEDE: Brics common currency is up for discussion amid myriad challenges
