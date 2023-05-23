Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Peace mission is a joke

Ramaphosa’s attempts to propose talks will come to naught

23 May 2023 - 14:40
President Cyril Ramaphosa, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Cyril Ramaphosa’s attempts to take the Western world’s heat off him for his fence-sitting on the Ukrainian matter by sending delegations to Russia and Ukraine on a so-called peace mission is a joke (“Key Ramaphosa allies head to Russia, Ukraine for security meetings”, May 22).

There can be no peace, no ceasefire, until every single Russian soldier has left Ukrainian soil, which is something Vladimir Putin and his cronies will never agree to. Putin’s unilateral and illegal attempt to redefine the Russian border with Ukraine by invading his neighbour is the cause of the war.

Only Russia’s total withdrawal will end this conflict. Ramaphosa’s attempts to propose peace talks are nothing short of political posturing and will come to naught.

Colin Bosman
Newlands

Key Ramaphosa allies head to Russia, Ukraine for security meetings

Minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni is headed to Russia amid the SA-US diplomatic fallout
National
19 hours ago
