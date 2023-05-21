Business Day TV talks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities
As I sit here with the sun streaming into my office, I already have several kilowatts available to give back to the municipality and, clouds permitting, this will continue for most of the day from about 7am.
I used to have three meters at my gate, of which one would go backwards during the day, feeding power back at essentially the same cost that I was being charged.
Then the municipality took away the three meters and installed a digital one. Now the meters will only go forward and there is no incentive to feed my excess power back to the grid. This is stupid.
There must be millions of people like me, an untapped source, because of continuing incompetence.
Andy Clay
LETTER: SA’s self-defeating energy incompetence
Untapped sources of power not being used
