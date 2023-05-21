Business Day TV talks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities
LETTER: Privatise Eskom to free it from graft
Dons ruling the ANC and their adherents have been addicted to Eskom's easy money
“If you want loyalty, get a dog,” is a well-known adage in the Washington political beltway.
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan’s renunciation of former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter’s utterances about the malfeasance that took place, and more concerning, which is still continuing unabated, is sad. If Gordhan genuinely believes any serious South African takes him on his word that there is nothing to see and no-one to blame, he has become delusional.
The unshakeable reality is that the dons that rule the ANC and their adherents have been addicted by the easy money that the Eskom ATM continues to dispense. President Cyril Ramaphosa has stopped pretending to be the white knight and has taken the mantle of “defender of chief” of this kleptocracy.
What is required is not more facts about the great heist that has taken place under our noises, but a public retort by big business that the dismantling of this failed utility, to be parcelled off to the private sector, is now the only game in town.
In support, we, the people of this country, of all backgrounds and political persuasions, should send a message that we will no longer tolerate that the party of Nelson Mandela has taken this country to ruin.
Martin Luther King’s teaching, “the ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy”, rings true here.
John Catsicas
Senior Partner, John Nicholas and Company
