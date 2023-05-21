Business Day TV talks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities
David Lewis urges us “to spare a thought for the multitudes of South Africans the government lets down” (“Spare a thought for those the state has failed”, 17 May).
It is patronising of him to say that just because some of us middle classes employ private security companies or have private healthcare, we are not aware of the poverty and hardship of millions of South Africans, never mind a disgraceful education system. It is everywhere for us to see. Low economic growth, billions stolen and the inept use of resources have lowered morale and given a large number a feeling of hopelessness.
The difference between SA and dictatorships is we have the right to vote and remove corrupt and inept governments. We will see in 2024 if the multitudes of poor South Africans will unseat the ANC. As the old saying goes, “You get the government you deserve”.
Aliki Starke
LETTER: Let’s see how the poor vote
We have the right to vote for the removal of corrupt and inept governments
PETER BRUCE: Tiny new parties likely to stir up ethnic mobilisation
