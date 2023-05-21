Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Let’s see how the poor vote

We have the right to vote for the removal of corrupt and inept governments

21 May 2023 - 17:21
Voters queue in Khayelitsha, November 1 2021. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES
Voters queue in Khayelitsha, November 1 2021. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES

David Lewis urges us “to spare a thought for the multitudes of South Africans the government lets down” (“Spare a thought for those the state has failed”, 17 May).

It is patronising of him to say that just because some of us middle classes employ private security companies or have private healthcare, we are not aware of the poverty and hardship of millions of South Africans, never mind a disgraceful education system. It is everywhere for us to see. Low economic growth, billions stolen and the inept use of resources have lowered morale and given a large number a feeling of hopelessness.

The difference between SA and dictatorships is we have the right to vote and remove corrupt and inept governments. We will see in 2024 if the multitudes of poor South Africans will unseat the ANC. As the old saying goes, “You get the government you deserve”.

Aliki Starke

PETER BRUCE: Tiny new parties likely to stir up ethnic mobilisation

With the ballot opened up, the big parties are likely to lose out
Opinion
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
LANCE DICKERSON: Don’t believe the coal hot air: ...
Opinion
2.
LETTER: Rethink on education needed
Opinion / Letters
3.
HILARY JOFFE: SA was never invited to Hiroshima ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
SIMON TAYLOR: Let’s be realistic when discussing ...
Opinion
5.
JONNY STEINBERG: A viable future depends on ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Ward by-elections will measure the mood of voters

Politics

Cosatu calls for a ‘capable mayor’ to lead Johannesburg metro

National

LETTER: Spare a thought for the middle class

Opinion / Letters

DAVID LEWIS: Spare a thought for those the state has failed

Opinion

YACOOB ABBA OMAR: Political configurations and what is in the firmament

Opinion / Columnists

LETTER: ANC lucky to have Democratic black caucus as guardian

Opinion / Letters

Bathabile Dlamini set to run for ANC Women’s League re-election

Politics

PETER BRUCE: Tiny new parties likely to stir up ethnic mobilisation

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.