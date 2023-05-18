Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Unlike other Eskom CEOs, André de Ruyter did not keep quiet

The other Eskom chiefs left South Africans without a clue about what was really going on at the power utility

18 May 2023 - 17:11
Former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter. Picture: BRENTON GEACH/GALLO IMAGES
Former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter. Picture: BRENTON GEACH/GALLO IMAGES

It is quite natural that André de Ruyter's book would generate the reactions we see from different people, depending on how it affects them. We need to put ourselves in their shoes to understand why they feel the way they do (“Gordhan refuses to name names and blasts De Ruyter at Scopa,” May 17).

We don't know when De Ruyter started writing the book, but we must be mindful of the fact that he spent three extremely challenging years at Eskom battling to navigate an environment fraught with problems that have sent no fewer than 13 CEOs packing between 2008 and 2023.

The difference between him and the others is that when they realised they were losing the battle, they quietly threw in the towel and left, leaving us without a clue about what was really going on at Eskom.

I think it is great that we now know the unfortunate source of our problems, and that this should empower the government to be in a better position to deal with it, since the intricacies and magnitude of the problem have been unearthed.

We must not lose focus; our urgent need is to find answers to a very serious problem that threatens our very existence as a country. Calm should prevail.

Cometh Dube-Makholwa
Midrand

