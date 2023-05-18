Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Pravin Gordhan and Cyril Ramaphosa insult us by playing dumb

If South Africans lack the wisdom or maturity to vote for a change in government, we will continue to sink into failed state status

18 May 2023 - 17:30
Pravin Gordhan. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES
Pravin Gordhan. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES

The Zondo state capture commission made it abundantly clear that corruption runs deep throughout the state and its entities in SA. That public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan and President Cyril Ramaphosa play ignorant and insult SA by playing us for fools is to be expected.

Mea culpa is definitely not in the lexicon of anyone in the ANC, a party from which no-one ever resigns for incompetence, malfeasance, corruption or simply failure to perform. At best they are redeployed to screw up another department.

If South Africans lack the wisdom or maturity to vote for a change in government, the basic principle behind a true democracy, we will continue to sink into failed state status. Neither Russia not China, nor even the UN will be able to save us.

This, sadly, is the story of Africa. Shame on us for doing nothing to change the course of history.

Peter Baker
Parktown North

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

Chinese offer help with blackouts, Pravin Gordhan tells MPs

Interim CEO Calib Cassim held discussions about assistance in addressing load-shedding
National
23 hours ago

Gordhan refuses to name names and blasts De Ruyter at Scopa

Public enterprises minister scathing of former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter’s track record at power utility
National
1 day ago

LETTER: Believing the incentives that led to state capture won’t be abused again is naïve

The ANC remains committed to ideas and policies that will further extend the mixing of state with party
Opinion
2 hours ago

PETER BRUCE: It’s Treasury that holds the key to Eskom’s fix — and the Germans

Finance minister has the original makers of plant examining their conditions
Opinion
14 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
KABELO KHUMALO: Pretoria’s weakness is rousing ...
Opinion
2.
PETER BRUCE: It’s Treasury that holds the key to ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
LEON SCHREIBER: Employment equity amendments ...
Opinion
4.
NIC SPAULL: Look to Brazil for its remarkable ...
Opinion
5.
EDITORIAL: Work with SA’s friends, not against ...
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

Chinese offer help with blackouts, Pravin Gordhan tells MPs

National

Gordhan refuses to name names and blasts De Ruyter at Scopa

National

LETTER: Believing the incentives that led to state capture won’t be abused ...

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.