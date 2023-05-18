LETTER: Pravin Gordhan and Cyril Ramaphosa insult us by playing dumb

State-owned utility warns that stage 7 and 8 load-shedding is on the cards as winter sets in
No need for more money or new ecosystems — we must understand the infrastructure we already have
Basic education department has no plans in place ‘to save this generation’, party claims
‘We only need to look at recent electoral trends to show that systematic change is coming’
Richard Wainwright to remain in executive role until planned retirement in 2025
Business Day TV speaks to Natasha Marrian, the Financial Mail’s deputy editor, about SA allegedly supplying weapons for the Kremlins’ war effort in Ukraine
The duties were gazetted on Wednesday following a lengthy investigation by the International Trade Administration Commission
Producers forced into expensive transport alternatives by cyclone and power cuts
When the PSL season winds up on Saturday, the focus will be on the race for the runners-up position and the relegation battle.
Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond and head for a comical adventure across Central Europe
The Zondo state capture commission made it abundantly clear that corruption runs deep throughout the state and its entities in SA. That public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan and President Cyril Ramaphosa play ignorant and insult SA by playing us for fools is to be expected.
Mea culpa is definitely not in the lexicon of anyone in the ANC, a party from which no-one ever resigns for incompetence, malfeasance, corruption or simply failure to perform. At best they are redeployed to screw up another department.
If South Africans lack the wisdom or maturity to vote for a change in government, the basic principle behind a true democracy, we will continue to sink into failed state status. Neither Russia not China, nor even the UN will be able to save us.
This, sadly, is the story of Africa. Shame on us for doing nothing to change the course of history.
Peter BakerParktown North
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Pravin Gordhan and Cyril Ramaphosa insult us by playing dumb
If South Africans lack the wisdom or maturity to vote for a change in government, we will continue to sink into failed state status
The Zondo state capture commission made it abundantly clear that corruption runs deep throughout the state and its entities in SA. That public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan and President Cyril Ramaphosa play ignorant and insult SA by playing us for fools is to be expected.
Mea culpa is definitely not in the lexicon of anyone in the ANC, a party from which no-one ever resigns for incompetence, malfeasance, corruption or simply failure to perform. At best they are redeployed to screw up another department.
If South Africans lack the wisdom or maturity to vote for a change in government, the basic principle behind a true democracy, we will continue to sink into failed state status. Neither Russia not China, nor even the UN will be able to save us.
This, sadly, is the story of Africa. Shame on us for doing nothing to change the course of history.
Peter Baker
Parktown North
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Chinese offer help with blackouts, Pravin Gordhan tells MPs
Gordhan refuses to name names and blasts De Ruyter at Scopa
LETTER: Believing the incentives that led to state capture won’t be abused again is naïve
PETER BRUCE: It’s Treasury that holds the key to Eskom’s fix — and the Germans
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Chinese offer help with blackouts, Pravin Gordhan tells MPs
Gordhan refuses to name names and blasts De Ruyter at Scopa
LETTER: Believing the incentives that led to state capture won’t be abused ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.