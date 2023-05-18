LETTER: André De Ruyter deserves no gratitude

State-owned utility warns that stage 7 and 8 load-shedding is on the cards as winter sets in
No need for more money or new ecosystems — we must understand the infrastructure we already have
Basic education department has no plans in place ‘to save this generation’, party claims
‘We only need to look at recent electoral trends to show that systematic change is coming’
Richard Wainwright to remain in executive role until planned retirement in 2025
Business Day TV speaks to Natasha Marrian, the Financial Mail’s deputy editor, about SA allegedly supplying weapons for the Kremlins’ war effort in Ukraine
The duties were gazetted on Wednesday following a lengthy investigation by the International Trade Administration Commission
Producers forced into expensive transport alternatives by cyclone and power cuts
When the PSL season winds up on Saturday, the focus will be on the race for the runners-up position and the relegation battle.
Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond and head for a comical adventure across Central Europe
Cometh Dube-Makholwa’s letter, in which she argued that we should thank former Eskom CEO André De Ruyter for his bravery, triggered me (“We must thank Andre de Ruyter for his bravery”, May 16).
De Ruyter deserves no gratitude from us. It would seem Dube-Makholwa has forgotten or conveniently omitted the fact that the same man presided over the worst blackouts in SA’s history!
In other words, he failed to do the job he was appointed to do. This makes him as useless as the governing party — if not worse.
It doesn’t end there. The likes of Dube-Makholwa, together with some racially biased whites, have defended De Ruyter, refusing to hold him to account as an individual for the crisis at Eskom.
Ironically, these are almost certainly the same people who did not hesitate to individually blame Matshela Koko and Brian Molefe when it was fashionable to do so.
To be clear, I hold no brief for Koko and Molefe. I am simply pointing out the amnesia, hypocrisy and racial bias that has shielded De Ruyter from taking responsibility for the mess at Eskom.
Ayanda Sakhile ZuluHatfield
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: André De Ruyter deserves no gratitude
Former Eskom CEO presided over the worst blackouts in SA’s history
Cometh Dube-Makholwa’s letter, in which she argued that we should thank former Eskom CEO André De Ruyter for his bravery, triggered me (“We must thank Andre de Ruyter for his bravery”, May 16).
De Ruyter deserves no gratitude from us. It would seem Dube-Makholwa has forgotten or conveniently omitted the fact that the same man presided over the worst blackouts in SA’s history!
In other words, he failed to do the job he was appointed to do. This makes him as useless as the governing party — if not worse.
It doesn’t end there. The likes of Dube-Makholwa, together with some racially biased whites, have defended De Ruyter, refusing to hold him to account as an individual for the crisis at Eskom.
Ironically, these are almost certainly the same people who did not hesitate to individually blame Matshela Koko and Brian Molefe when it was fashionable to do so.
To be clear, I hold no brief for Koko and Molefe. I am simply pointing out the amnesia, hypocrisy and racial bias that has shielded De Ruyter from taking responsibility for the mess at Eskom.
Ayanda Sakhile Zulu
Hatfield
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Gordhan refuses to name names and blasts De Ruyter at Scopa
LETTER: Unlike other Eskom CEOs, André de Ruyter did not keep quiet
LETTER: We must thank André de Ruyter for his bravery
ROB ROSE: Behind De Ruyter’s secret book project
De Ruyter’s exposé of Eskom falls short by withholding villains’ names
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Sabotage and crime at Eskom show no sign of ending, as SA withers
De Ruyter’s exposé of Eskom falls short by withholding villains’ names
LETTER: We must thank André de Ruyter for his bravery
PETER BRUCE: It’s Treasury that holds the key to Eskom’s fix — and the Germans
De Ruyter refuses to name senior politician allegedly involved in Eskom ...
Gordhan refuses to name names and blasts De Ruyter at Scopa
LETTER: Unlike other Eskom CEOs, André de Ruyter did not keep quiet
LETTER: Believing the incentives that led to state capture won’t be abused ...
Eskom employees in court over purchase of R940,000 container worth R20,000
Ramaphosa denies knowing any politician involved in Eskom graft
Eskom to appoint legal review team to ‘connect dots’ on De Ruyter claims
Police at odds over Eskom crime investigation initiated by André de Ruyter
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.