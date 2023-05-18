Opinion / Letters

LETTER: André De Ruyter deserves no gratitude

Former Eskom CEO presided over the worst blackouts in SA’s history

18 May 2023 - 18:08
Former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter speaks at the 2022 CERAWeek conference hosted by S&P Global in Houston, Texas, the US, March 10 2022. Picture: AARON M SPRECHER/BLOOMBERG
Former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter speaks at the 2022 CERAWeek conference hosted by S&P Global in Houston, Texas, the US, March 10 2022. Picture: AARON M SPRECHER/BLOOMBERG

Cometh Dube-Makholwa’s letter, in which she argued that we should thank former Eskom CEO André De Ruyter for his bravery, triggered me (“We must thank Andre de Ruyter for his bravery”, May 16).

De Ruyter deserves no gratitude from us. It would seem Dube-Makholwa has forgotten or conveniently omitted the fact that the same man presided over the worst blackouts in SA’s history!

In other words, he failed to do the job he was appointed to do. This makes him as useless as the governing party — if not worse.

It doesn’t end there. The likes of Dube-Makholwa, together with some racially biased whites, have defended De Ruyter, refusing to hold him to account as an individual for the crisis at Eskom.

Ironically, these are almost certainly the same people who did not hesitate to individually blame Matshela Koko and Brian Molefe when it was fashionable to do so.

To be clear, I hold no brief for Koko and Molefe. I am simply pointing out the amnesia, hypocrisy and racial bias that has shielded De Ruyter from taking responsibility for the mess at Eskom.

Ayanda Sakhile Zulu
Hatfield

Gordhan refuses to name names and blasts De Ruyter at Scopa

Public enterprises minister scathing of former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter’s track record at power utility
National
1 day ago

LETTER: Unlike other Eskom CEOs, André de Ruyter did not keep quiet

The other Eskom chiefs left South Africans without a clue about what was really going on at the power utility
Opinion
2 hours ago

LETTER: We must thank André de Ruyter for his bravery

There was no way he could reveal the multi-layered sabotage activities without risking his life
Opinion
2 days ago

ROB ROSE: Behind De Ruyter’s secret book project

Eskom’s ex-CEO says he began working on his book soon after he took the helm — and he’s waiting for the grenades to land
Opinion
14 hours ago

De Ruyter’s exposé of Eskom falls short by withholding villains’ names

This is a fast-paced and easily readable addendum to turgid affidavits, reports and transcripts
Life
14 hours ago
