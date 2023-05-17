Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Transmission capacity: the way forward

17 May 2023 - 16:43
Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe and Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa interact, ahead of the South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's questions session in parliament, in Cape Town, South Africa, May 11, 2023. REUTERS/ESA ALEXANDER
Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe and Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa interact, ahead of the South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's questions session in parliament, in Cape Town, South Africa, May 11, 2023. REUTERS/ESA ALEXANDER

Mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe highlights correctly  the lack of grid (transmission) capacity as the major bottleneck in provision of new energy to consumers (“Mantashe sets timelines for next rounds of renewables”, May 16).

He must now face up to the fact that government does not have the capital to resolve this. The only way to add capacity is to allow the private sector to do the job through public-private partnerships — a transmission line concession charging a wheeling fee (akin to a highway “toll”) to generators and traders.

It is time for Bid Window 1 for transmission capacity.

Anthony Still

Waverley

