Mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe highlights correctly the lack of grid (transmission) capacity as the major bottleneck in provision of new energy to consumers (“Mantashe sets timelines for next rounds of renewables”, May 16).
He must now face up to the fact that government does not have the capital to resolve this. The only way to add capacity is to allow the private sector to do the job through public-private partnerships — a transmission line concession charging a wheeling fee (akin to a highway “toll”) to generators and traders.
It is time for Bid Window 1 for transmission capacity.
Anthony Still
Waverley
LETTER: Transmission capacity: the way forward
