LETTER: Public owed an explanation on Lady R

17 May 2023 - 16:35
The Russian cargo ship, Lady R, anchored in the Simon’s Town naval base, December 8 2022. Picture: DIE BURGER/JACO MARAIS/GALLO IMAGES
The Russian cargo ship, Lady R, anchored in the Simon’s Town naval base, December 8 2022. Picture: DIE BURGER/JACO MARAIS/GALLO IMAGES

It is not only the department of international relations & co-operation but other government entities such as the presidency, Denel, the National Conventional Arms Control Committee and defence ministry that owe the public an urgent explanation of what transpired at the Simon’s Town naval base on the night of December 8-9 2022. (“Time to challenge Dirco's claim on arms sales”, May 15).

The above entities need to clarify the following issues:

  • Why was the naval base used instead of the harbour in Cape Town for the loading of containers onto the Lady R?
  • What did the containers contain? Arms or nonmilitary material?
  • Why was it necessary to do the loading clandestinely at night?
  • Why is a copy of the cargo manifest not available to help allay the public’s suspicions/misgivings?
  • Since the Simon’s Town naval base is under the control of the defence ministry, why has it been unable to provide clarification?

Rather than yet another costly commission of inquiry, the public require a clear and unambiguous statement on this scandal from the president himself, as well as the relevant cabinet members.

The public bailed out state-owned enterprises to the tune of tens of billions of rand over more than 20 years; they are entitled to answers.

Gunvant Govindjee
Ormside

