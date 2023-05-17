LETTER: Public owed an explanation on Lady R

Business Day TV talks to Percy Mathebula from Sentio Capital
It is not only the department of international relations & co-operation but other government entities such as the presidency, Denel, the National Conventional Arms Control Committee and defence ministry that owe the public an urgent explanation of what transpired at the Simon’s Town naval base on the night of December 8-9 2022. (“Time to challenge Dirco's claim on arms sales”, May 15).
The above entities need to clarify the following issues:
Rather than yet another costly commission of inquiry, the public require a clear and unambiguous statement on this scandal from the president himself, as well as the relevant cabinet members.
The public bailed out state-owned enterprises to the tune of tens of billions of rand over more than 20 years; they are entitled to answers.
Gunvant GovindjeeOrmside
