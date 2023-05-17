LETTER: Blame game has no winners

Business Day TV talks to Percy Mathebula from Sentio Capital
Many people invested their hearts and souls to build businesses that were successful until the government made it impossible for them to stay afloat
Transport minister says state has stepped up efforts to construct, upgrade and maintain national and provincial road networks this year
‘We only need to look at recent electoral trends to show that systematic change is coming’
Tech company’s growth is expected to slow in coming years when investors are seeking acceleration
Fourth consecutive decline is the biggest since June 2022, highlighting the prevailing economic malaise
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Mohamed Madhi, country director for SA at Yellow Door Energy
Thais voted overwhelmingly for change but military-appointed Senate still holds trump card
A new regime of openness seems to be taking hold in men's cricket in SA
The new model has a range of unique accessories that will appeal to adventurers
I was shocked and dismayed by the online comments after my recent article on the crisis of poverty, unemployment and inequality that is ravaging black areas (“Soweto visit reveals scale of desperation and poverty”, May 15).
Some commentators put the blame on the ANC and the people who voted for it. In other words, had the ANC not got the most votes things would not be as they are. Others said the fact that a majority of South Africans voted the ANC into power means these voters caused the problem. In other words, democracy is the problem.
This is a simplistic, bordering on nonsensical, as even the coalition governments that don’t include the ANC haven’t done any better. In any case, that people must react like this when millions have nothing to eat is shocking.
While the school feeding schemes countrywide are ostensibly for pupils, many of them take the food home as their families or parents also depend on it.
It doesn’t matter who caused the problem; the problem is now one for all of us. Other societies would put emergency processes in place to address the hunger problem. For the record, let us not forget that apartheid was responsible for the spatial inequalities ravaging the country. Thus, that only blacks or the marginalised are affected by poverty, unemployment and inequality to this day is not the fault of the ANC, but a consequence of the policy of apartheid.
The only fault of the ANC is that it was not heavy on economic restructuring, which the likes of the University of Johannesburg’s Simon Roberts, former University of Cape Town vice-chancellor Colin Bundy and other experts suggested. The ANC wanted to drive this via a compact with the private sector.
As I pointed out in my article, there is a lot of criticism when there is talk of grants or support for the poor, unemployed and hungry. Hence I suggested a rollout of the enterprise and supplier development legs of the BEE Charter. That would create productive activity on the ground, with a multiplier effect that will help many have something to put on the table.
That is what China, Brazil and many other South American and Asian countries have done to deal with widespread poverty and unemployment. The multiplier effect of such a strategy is that in no time local economies start booming.
Dr Thami Mazwai
Sandton
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Blame game has no winners
SA needs to focus on solving hunger and poverty rather than focusing on who is at fault
I was shocked and dismayed by the online comments after my recent article on the crisis of poverty, unemployment and inequality that is ravaging black areas (“Soweto visit reveals scale of desperation and poverty”, May 15).
Some commentators put the blame on the ANC and the people who voted for it. In other words, had the ANC not got the most votes things would not be as they are. Others said the fact that a majority of South Africans voted the ANC into power means these voters caused the problem. In other words, democracy is the problem.
This is a simplistic, bordering on nonsensical, as even the coalition governments that don’t include the ANC haven’t done any better. In any case, that people must react like this when millions have nothing to eat is shocking.
While the school feeding schemes countrywide are ostensibly for pupils, many of them take the food home as their families or parents also depend on it.
It doesn’t matter who caused the problem; the problem is now one for all of us. Other societies would put emergency processes in place to address the hunger problem. For the record, let us not forget that apartheid was responsible for the spatial inequalities ravaging the country. Thus, that only blacks or the marginalised are affected by poverty, unemployment and inequality to this day is not the fault of the ANC, but a consequence of the policy of apartheid.
The only fault of the ANC is that it was not heavy on economic restructuring, which the likes of the University of Johannesburg’s Simon Roberts, former University of Cape Town vice-chancellor Colin Bundy and other experts suggested. The ANC wanted to drive this via a compact with the private sector.
As I pointed out in my article, there is a lot of criticism when there is talk of grants or support for the poor, unemployed and hungry. Hence I suggested a rollout of the enterprise and supplier development legs of the BEE Charter. That would create productive activity on the ground, with a multiplier effect that will help many have something to put on the table.
That is what China, Brazil and many other South American and Asian countries have done to deal with widespread poverty and unemployment. The multiplier effect of such a strategy is that in no time local economies start booming.
Dr Thami Mazwai
Sandton
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Salaried South Africans are poorer as monthly income lags inflation
Joblessness rises as SA buckles under power cuts
EDITORIAL: Power outages kill jobs
EDITORIAL: Child literacy statistics are a disgrace
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Salaried South Africans are poorer as monthly income lags inflation
WATCH: SA’s unemployment rate ticks up
WATCH: Digging into SA’s unemployment statistics
Joblessness rises as SA buckles under power cuts
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.