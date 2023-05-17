Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Blame game has no winners

SA needs to focus on solving hunger and poverty rather than focusing on who is at fault

17 May 2023 - 17:26
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

I was shocked and dismayed by the online comments after my recent article on the crisis of poverty, unemployment and inequality that is ravaging black areas (“Soweto visit reveals scale of desperation and poverty”, May 15).

Some commentators put the blame on the ANC and the people who voted for it. In other words, had the ANC not got the most votes things would not be as they are. Others said the fact that a majority of South Africans voted the ANC into power means these voters caused the problem. In other words, democracy is the problem. 

This is a simplistic, bordering on nonsensical, as even the coalition governments that don’t include the ANC haven’t done any better. In any case, that people must react like this when millions have nothing to eat is shocking.

While the school feeding schemes countrywide are ostensibly for pupils, many of them take the food home as their families or parents also depend on it.  

It doesn’t matter who caused the problem; the problem is now one for all of us. Other societies would put emergency processes in place to address the hunger problem. For the record, let us not forget that apartheid was responsible for the spatial inequalities ravaging the country. Thus, that only blacks or the marginalised are affected by poverty, unemployment and inequality to this day is not the fault of the ANC, but a consequence of the policy of apartheid.  

The only fault of the ANC is that it was not heavy on economic restructuring, which the likes of the University of Johannesburg’s Simon Roberts, former University of Cape Town vice-chancellor Colin Bundy and other experts suggested. The ANC wanted to drive this via a compact with the private sector. 

As I pointed out in my article, there is a lot of criticism when there is talk of grants or support for the poor, unemployed and hungry. Hence I suggested a rollout of the enterprise and supplier development legs of the BEE Charter. That would create productive activity on the ground, with a multiplier effect that will help many have something to put on the table.

That is what China, Brazil and many other South American and Asian countries have done to deal with widespread poverty and unemployment. The multiplier effect of such a strategy is that in no time local economies start booming. 

Dr Thami Mazwai 

Sandton

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

Salaried South Africans are poorer as monthly income lags inflation

The average salary in SA has weakened due to the underperforming economy, high unemployment and inflation, and the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic
Economy
5 hours ago

Joblessness rises as SA buckles under power cuts

At less than 60%, the overall labour participation rate further emphasizes the fragility of the economy
Economy
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Power outages kill jobs

Power cuts eat into everything that powers SA's stalling economy
Opinion
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Child literacy statistics are a disgrace

Plans to fix our schools already exist. The failure to implement them is inexcusable
Opinion
20 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: No need to read between the lines on ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
LEON SCHREIBER: Employment equity amendments ...
Opinion
3.
WANDILE SIHLOBO: The economic choice between ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: Child literacy statistics are a ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: SA is collateral damage in ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Salaried South Africans are poorer as monthly income lags inflation

Economy

WATCH: SA’s unemployment rate ticks up

Economy

WATCH: Digging into SA’s unemployment statistics

National / Labour

Joblessness rises as SA buckles under power cuts

Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.