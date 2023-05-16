Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Likening affirmative action to apartheid is disingenuous

The view that policies meant to address the injustices of the past are inherently racist is nauseating

16 May 2023 - 17:49
DA MP Michael Bagraim’s letter, in which he drew a moral equivalence between affirmative action policies and the racially discriminatory laws of apartheid, left a bitter taste in my mouth (“Pernicious regulations,” May 15).

The view that policies meant to address the injustices of the past are inherently racist is not only disingenuous, it has become increasingly nauseating.

Time and again sharp minds like researcher, analyst and commentator Mighti Jamie have tried to convince people like Bagraim that affirmative action policies are not intended to discriminate against anyone. They are simply there to widen access to opportunities for those who have been denied them historically.

Ayanda Sakhile Zulu
Via email

