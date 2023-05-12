LETTER: Private sector a solution to SA’s infrastructure issues

Business Day TV talks to Patrice Rassou from Ashburton
A lack of road expansion will result in congestion and limited mobility, translating into serious costs for the economy
The US has alleged that SA has aided Russia’s war efforts in Ukraine by supplying ammunition to Moscow
Former leader was found guilty of perjury, but any member ‘may be found in that situation’, says league
Financial Services Tribunal upholds decision to remove trustees and principal officer from the Private Security Sector Provident Fund
It is likely that better-than-expected mining and manufacturing output contributed to growth, counteracting negative contributions from new-vehicle sales and electricity generation
There is a powerful amount of intellectual property and ‘dry powder’ only being hobbled by red tape
The global health body is revising guidelines for treating children and adolescents with obesity
Gifted athlete Michelle Staal brings a breath of fresh air to the SA sporting family from the flatness of fatigue
The holiday town of Umdloti is home to a new, fabulous fish and seafood offering
Potholes, E-tolls, and a lack of general infrastructural maintenance are not the only issues on SA roads. The SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) pleads poverty, claiming it can no longer expand the roads it has authority over due to SA reaching a “fiscal cliff”. According to Sanral’s GM for communications & marketing, Vusi Mona, the agency has a funding shortfall of R150bn.
Responsibility for the country’s roads is divided between Sanral and the eight metros, nine provinces and multitude of local municipalities. According to its latest annual performance presentation to the portfolio committee on transport on April 18, Sanral is responsible for 23,536km of SA’s total 618,081km road network.
Despite Sanral being unable to address a major backlog of road maintenance, which is growing steadily, the national government plans to place many of its most neglected roads under Sanral’s authority. The earmarked 15,000km of roads transfers are away from provincial and local governments, whose lack of maintenance has caused rapid and serious deterioration.
For the agency to successfully take over maintenance of these roads while trying to maintain the roads currently under its authority, additional budget allocations need to be granted by the National Treasury. Sanral says it requires a minimum of R15.75bn over a 10-year period to address the backlog and overall condition of the roads while expanding the network — if it cannot rely on the tolling option.
According to Sanral’s own data, almost 80% of the paved network in 2022 is past 25 years old. SA roads are increasingly plagued by potholes, and neglecting maintenance of ageing roads is a serious concern for motorist safety.
A lack of road expansion will result in congestion and limited mobility, translating into serious costs for the economy. With the country’s railway system in disarray and the economy being logistically dependent on the road network, the parastatal seriously needs to consider financing outside the National Treasury.
Over the past 10 years there has been a 19.6% increase in the road network under Sanral’s authority, raising questions over the advisability of moving yet more maintenance responsibility to an entity that is struggling financially.
According to Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse CEO Wayne Duvenage, Treasury allocations equate to at least R12bn a year. The private sector serves as a possible solution to many infrastructural issues facing the country and should be considered, especially in light of corruption and misuse of budgets allocated to maintenance in the public sphere.
Genevieve Labuschagne
Centre for Risk Analysis
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Private sector a solution to SA’s infrastructure issues
A lack of road expansion will result in congestion and limited mobility, translating into serious costs for the economy
Potholes, E-tolls, and a lack of general infrastructural maintenance are not the only issues on SA roads. The SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) pleads poverty, claiming it can no longer expand the roads it has authority over due to SA reaching a “fiscal cliff”. According to Sanral’s GM for communications & marketing, Vusi Mona, the agency has a funding shortfall of R150bn.
Responsibility for the country’s roads is divided between Sanral and the eight metros, nine provinces and multitude of local municipalities. According to its latest annual performance presentation to the portfolio committee on transport on April 18, Sanral is responsible for 23,536km of SA’s total 618,081km road network.
Despite Sanral being unable to address a major backlog of road maintenance, which is growing steadily, the national government plans to place many of its most neglected roads under Sanral’s authority. The earmarked 15,000km of roads transfers are away from provincial and local governments, whose lack of maintenance has caused rapid and serious deterioration.
For the agency to successfully take over maintenance of these roads while trying to maintain the roads currently under its authority, additional budget allocations need to be granted by the National Treasury. Sanral says it requires a minimum of R15.75bn over a 10-year period to address the backlog and overall condition of the roads while expanding the network — if it cannot rely on the tolling option.
According to Sanral’s own data, almost 80% of the paved network in 2022 is past 25 years old. SA roads are increasingly plagued by potholes, and neglecting maintenance of ageing roads is a serious concern for motorist safety.
A lack of road expansion will result in congestion and limited mobility, translating into serious costs for the economy. With the country’s railway system in disarray and the economy being logistically dependent on the road network, the parastatal seriously needs to consider financing outside the National Treasury.
Over the past 10 years there has been a 19.6% increase in the road network under Sanral’s authority, raising questions over the advisability of moving yet more maintenance responsibility to an entity that is struggling financially.
According to Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse CEO Wayne Duvenage, Treasury allocations equate to at least R12bn a year. The private sector serves as a possible solution to many infrastructural issues facing the country and should be considered, especially in light of corruption and misuse of budgets allocated to maintenance in the public sphere.
Genevieve Labuschagne
Centre for Risk Analysis
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Power crisis could be devastating to Tshwane businesses, says chamber
‘Sanral will hit R150bn pothole without tolls’
Business and motorists still receiving e-tolls bills, Outa says
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Raubex share price leaps in construction sector uptick
Power crisis could be devastating to Tshwane businesses, says chamber
‘Sanral will hit R150bn pothole without tolls’
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.