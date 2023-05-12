Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Is the job as SA president too much for Cyril Ramaphosa?

I am far more inclined to believe the US ambassador than my own president

12 May 2023 - 13:20
President Cyril Ramaphosa in parliament in Cape Town on May 11 2023. Picture: REUTERS/Esa Alexander
President Cyril Ramaphosa in parliament in Cape Town on May 11 2023. Picture: REUTERS/Esa Alexander

Jacob Zuma sold our country to the Guptas for a few pieces of silver; now President Cyril Ramaphosa is selling our soul to Vladimir Putin (“Pretoria imperils US trade largesse as ambassador accuses SA of aiding Russia,” May 11).

As usual he claims not to know what is going on, as was the case with Phala Phala. For six months he did nothing.

If I may steal a line from Twitter boss Elon Musk, Ramaphosa is president for nothing. Believe nothing. Only now is he thinking of outsourcing the problem to a retired judge, again as usual.

What is it with Ramaphosa? Is the job too much for him? Has he stopped caring? Is he simply incompetent, or surrounded by a team of blind loyalists?

The rand at R19.30 to the dollar is crying out for leadership. I am told by an economist friend that when Ramaphosa took over from Zuma the rand was R11 to a dollar. Exchange rates do not lie.

This former businessman president is worse than our former barely literate machinegun-toting  son of Nkandla when it comes to running the country. Why would he do everything in his power to piss off the Americans, our biggest trading partner?

I am far more inclined to believe the US ambassador than my own president. I would not care if the Americans were angry with us because we chose not to take sides in their cold war with the Russians. But to sell weapons of destruction to Putin's army is another story. If true, we are directly involved in the genocide of Ukrainian civilians.

I have run out of vocabulary to express my disappointment and outrage at what has became of the “New Dawn”. I am embarrassed to call international relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor my leader, the so-called voice of reason.

What will convince the ANC and the voters of this country that "Hayibo Ramaphosa" is bad news? 

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane
Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

