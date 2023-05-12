LETTER: Is the job as SA president too much for Cyril Ramaphosa?

Business Day TV talks to Patrice Rassou from Ashburton
A lack of road expansion will result in congestion and limited mobility, translating into serious costs for the economy
The US has alleged that SA has aided Russia’s war efforts in Ukraine by supplying ammunition to Moscow
Former leader was found guilty of perjury, but any member ‘may be found in that situation’, says league
Financial Services Tribunal upholds decision to remove trustees and principal officer from the Private Security Sector Provident Fund
It is likely that better-than-expected mining and manufacturing output contributed to growth, counteracting negative contributions from new-vehicle sales and electricity generation
There is a powerful amount of intellectual property and ‘dry powder’ only being hobbled by red tape
The global health body is revising guidelines for treating children and adolescents with obesity
Gifted athlete Michelle Staal brings a breath of fresh air to the SA sporting family from the flatness of fatigue
The holiday town of Umdloti is home to a new, fabulous fish and seafood offering
Jacob Zuma sold our country to the Guptas for a few pieces of silver; now President Cyril Ramaphosa is selling our soul to Vladimir Putin (“Pretoria imperils US trade largesse as ambassador accuses SA of aiding Russia,” May 11).
As usual he claims not to know what is going on, as was the case with Phala Phala. For six months he did nothing.
If I may steal a line from Twitter boss Elon Musk, Ramaphosa is president for nothing. Believe nothing. Only now is he thinking of outsourcing the problem to a retired judge, again as usual.
What is it with Ramaphosa? Is the job too much for him? Has he stopped caring? Is he simply incompetent, or surrounded by a team of blind loyalists?
The rand at R19.30 to the dollar is crying out for leadership. I am told by an economist friend that when Ramaphosa took over from Zuma the rand was R11 to a dollar. Exchange rates do not lie.
This former businessman president is worse than our former barely literate machinegun-toting son of Nkandla when it comes to running the country. Why would he do everything in his power to piss off the Americans, our biggest trading partner?
I am far more inclined to believe the US ambassador than my own president. I would not care if the Americans were angry with us because we chose not to take sides in their cold war with the Russians. But to sell weapons of destruction to Putin's army is another story. If true, we are directly involved in the genocide of Ukrainian civilians.
I have run out of vocabulary to express my disappointment and outrage at what has became of the “New Dawn”. I am embarrassed to call international relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor my leader, the so-called voice of reason.
What will convince the ANC and the voters of this country that "Hayibo Ramaphosa" is bad news?
Dr Lucas NtyintyaneVia email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Is the job as SA president too much for Cyril Ramaphosa?
I am far more inclined to believe the US ambassador than my own president
Jacob Zuma sold our country to the Guptas for a few pieces of silver; now President Cyril Ramaphosa is selling our soul to Vladimir Putin (“Pretoria imperils US trade largesse as ambassador accuses SA of aiding Russia,” May 11).
As usual he claims not to know what is going on, as was the case with Phala Phala. For six months he did nothing.
If I may steal a line from Twitter boss Elon Musk, Ramaphosa is president for nothing. Believe nothing. Only now is he thinking of outsourcing the problem to a retired judge, again as usual.
What is it with Ramaphosa? Is the job too much for him? Has he stopped caring? Is he simply incompetent, or surrounded by a team of blind loyalists?
The rand at R19.30 to the dollar is crying out for leadership. I am told by an economist friend that when Ramaphosa took over from Zuma the rand was R11 to a dollar. Exchange rates do not lie.
This former businessman president is worse than our former barely literate machinegun-toting son of Nkandla when it comes to running the country. Why would he do everything in his power to piss off the Americans, our biggest trading partner?
I am far more inclined to believe the US ambassador than my own president. I would not care if the Americans were angry with us because we chose not to take sides in their cold war with the Russians. But to sell weapons of destruction to Putin's army is another story. If true, we are directly involved in the genocide of Ukrainian civilians.
I have run out of vocabulary to express my disappointment and outrage at what has became of the “New Dawn”. I am embarrassed to call international relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor my leader, the so-called voice of reason.
What will convince the ANC and the voters of this country that "Hayibo Ramaphosa" is bad news?
Dr Lucas Ntyintyane
Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Pandor to meet US counterpart after diplomatic fallout over Russia
Pretoria imperils US trade largesse as ambassador accuses SA of aiding Russia
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.