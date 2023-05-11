Business Day TV speaks to Luno country manager Christo de Wit
LETTER: Telling the truth does not come easily to the ANC
The main cause of the absence of the application of the rule of law and bringing culprits to book lies in the lack of political will
South Africans who are holding their breath in anticipation of prosecution of the long and growing list of politicians and their cronies who have looted state funds should exhale immediately.
For a long time to come, decent citizens are destined to suffocate in a political swamp of deceit, evasiveness and sheer dishonesty. The full truth about the arms deal and so-called offset programme; the corruption and sabotage at Eskom; the ministerial hidden agendas and manipulations within the energy and other public sectors; the absurd destruction of the financial viability of our state-owned enterprises; the Phala Phala intrigue; the devastating findings of the Zondo commission; the Covid-19 procurement scandals; the failure to extradite the Guptas; the peculiar personal obsession of some cabinet ministers with Russia and China, and so many other dubious matters of concern to the citizens of our country, are unlikely to be unravelled in the foreseeable future.
The reason for this lies largely in the pathetic performance of the parliamentary oversight committees, which have been unable to extract meaningful facts or direct answers, the dysfunctionality of the National Prosecuting Authority, hamstrung as it is by poorly trained prosecutors and inept investigative institutions, and the inability of opposition parties to incisively interrogate and expose this disgraceful state of affairs.
However, the primary cause of the absence of the application of the rule of law and the failure to bring culprits to book, lies in the lack of political will and fear of ANC politicians and their appointees that doing so will expose the criminality and dishonesty of the governing party. They will go to any lengths to discredit such processes.
No wonder ANC-appointed government officials resort to waffle, and wilful ignorance when confronted with these issues. Telling the truth exposes their colleagues and benefactors, so it will not come easily to them. South Africans will continue to exist in a state of political opaqueness devoid of integrity. The skeletons will remain in the cupboard.
David Gant
Kenilworth
