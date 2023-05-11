Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Column ignores reasons for Eskom’s failure

Many failed companies have been turned around by business people

11 May 2023 - 18:31
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/FILE PHOTO

Duma Gqubule got it wrong in his most recent column because he does not account for the most important reasons why Eskom has failed (“Selling power stations is not going to fix Eskom”, May 2).

These are a lack of owner leadership, failed management and a culture problem of unskilled, corrupt staff that have a poor work ethic. There is a huge overhead of redundant staff (it should function on 16,000).

For selling the power stations, normal business principles can come into play. If he wonders why motivated private individuals do a better job, there are thousands of examples of where businesses that have failed or performed poorly have been turned around by business people who are focused on the bottom line. This does not take into account the billion-rand-a-month ANC feeding trough of corruption.  

If Gqubule wants an SA example he should read Whitey, Niel Joubert’s book on Shoprite. Whitey Basson famously bought OK from SAB for R1, and after injecting R350m, by the end of the year he had sorted it out. The same applied to his purchase of Checkers, which he turned around within a year.

To begrudge a business making 5%-10% profit on a power station, where the known corruption and excess staff costs and abuse of overtime accounts for 8% of turnover alone, is criminal.

If the Tutuka, Majuba and Kendal power stations could produce power at 80% we would generate another 4,500MW for the grid. If that worked, this could be extended to the rest of the fleet.

To expect the private sector to sort out the generation problem without access to the Eskom generation fleet that basically is dysfunctional, is unaffordable to the economy.

Let’s learn from SAA and all the other state-owned enterprises. No-one should be rewarded for corruption, incompetence, inefficiency and pure laziness, whoever they are.

Let’s argue over the rewards of an economy, not the scraps.

Rob Tiffin
Cape Town

NATASHA MARRIAN: Fixing Eskom crime the mad hatter’s way

The Scopa hearings into Eskom corruption are revealing just how bad the problem is — and how little Bheki Cele has done about it
Eskom to appoint legal review team to ‘connect dots’ on De Ruyter claims

Panel to be drawn from lawyers already preapproved in Eskom procurement system
NUM ‘persuaded’ to lower wage demand at Eskom

Union says cash-strapped power utility’s finances convinced its negotiators to soften demand
Despite stage 6 blackouts, Eskom aids Botswana amid nationwide power crisis

SA’s ailing state-owned power utility supplied up to 347MW to its neighbour on Monday evening, helping to restart Botswana’s national electricity grid
