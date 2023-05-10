LETTER: The coronation opened old wounds, but we can’t cry over spilt milk

US inflation shows signs of moderating; rand extends losses
There's been no legislative intervention yet to implement the Zondo commission’s guidance on fairness towards bank clients
The finance committee is concerned that nothing concrete has been achieved after more than 10 years’ planning
Ekurhuleni ANC sets out 10 conditions the EFF should meet in exchange for support in budget vote in the troubled metro
The taxi-financier and second-hand car dealer hopes its SA Taxi unit will be profitable again in 2024
There is recognition and growing evidence that the country’s ongoing energy supply challenges are impacting on prices as well - Kganyago
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Darren Isaacs, founder and CEO of Makosi
KPMG in China and PwC in Hong Kong face scrutiny as US accounting watchdog PCAOB uncovers unacceptable shortcomings in their audits
Raynal only French referee while Joy Neville becomes part of the panel
International Motorcycling Federation deems his two-lap penalty served after he missed Argentina race due to a hand fracture
The difference between developed and developing nations was glaringly and aptly displayed after the the coronation of King Charles III (“King Charles must define a future-fit role for the monarchy”, May 10).
I don’t know what effect those pictures of extreme opulence had on the majority of spectators and readers, but no doubt to many revolutionaries it hurt like hell. There were even those who have started calling for the return of the largest diamond in the world, which was donated to the British monarchy during the colonial era, a reminder of a painful past.
But we can’t cry over spilt milk. The coronation, with its celebration of all the British traditions, was not intended as a means to gloat. It was simply exercising a ritual that was established many centuries ago. What belongs in the past is better left there, because the world is in enough turmoil right now without us stirring up emotions that can only make matters worse for everyone and lead to regrets.
Besides, it is not like the whole of Africa has been folding its arms. All African countries have been fighting white domination in all its forms, but very little has been achieved. Instead disappointment after disappointment has been the result.
It is time to live in the present and forget about grudges. We must just do our utmost best to strive for the attainment of a better future for all.
Cometh Dube-MakholwaMidrand
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: The coronation opened old wounds, but we can’t cry over spilt milk
Africa must focus on the present and work together for a brighter future, leaving past grudges behind
The difference between developed and developing nations was glaringly and aptly displayed after the the coronation of King Charles III (“King Charles must define a future-fit role for the monarchy”, May 10).
I don’t know what effect those pictures of extreme opulence had on the majority of spectators and readers, but no doubt to many revolutionaries it hurt like hell. There were even those who have started calling for the return of the largest diamond in the world, which was donated to the British monarchy during the colonial era, a reminder of a painful past.
But we can’t cry over spilt milk. The coronation, with its celebration of all the British traditions, was not intended as a means to gloat. It was simply exercising a ritual that was established many centuries ago. What belongs in the past is better left there, because the world is in enough turmoil right now without us stirring up emotions that can only make matters worse for everyone and lead to regrets.
Besides, it is not like the whole of Africa has been folding its arms. All African countries have been fighting white domination in all its forms, but very little has been achieved. Instead disappointment after disappointment has been the result.
It is time to live in the present and forget about grudges. We must just do our utmost best to strive for the attainment of a better future for all.
Cometh Dube-Makholwa
Midrand
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
EDITORIAL: King Charles must define a future-fit role for the monarchy
LETTER: Strong ties bind SA and Britain
LETTER FROM LONDON: Britain must acknowledge the effects of empire
Britain celebrates coronation with street parties and SA choir
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
EDITORIAL: King Charles must define a future-fit role for the monarchy
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.