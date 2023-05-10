Opinion / Letters

LETTER: The coronation opened old wounds, but we can’t cry over spilt milk

Africa must focus on the present and work together for a brighter future, leaving past grudges behind

10 May 2023 - 16:06
King Charles III is crowned with St Edward's Crown by the Archbishop of Canterbury the Most Reverend Justin Welby in Westminster Abbey, London. Picture: REUTERS
The difference between developed and developing nations was glaringly and aptly displayed after the the coronation of King Charles III (“King Charles must define a future-fit role for the monarchy”, May 10).

I don’t know what effect those pictures of extreme opulence had on the majority of spectators and readers, but no doubt to many revolutionaries it hurt like hell. There were even those who have started calling for the return of the largest diamond in the world, which was donated to the British monarchy during the colonial era, a reminder of a painful past.

But we can’t cry over spilt milk. The coronation, with its celebration of all the British traditions, was not intended as a means to gloat. It was simply exercising a ritual that was established many centuries ago. What belongs in the past is better left there, because the world is in enough turmoil right now without us stirring up emotions that can only make matters worse for everyone and lead to regrets.

Besides, it is not like the whole of Africa has been folding its arms. All African countries have been fighting white domination in all its forms, but very little has been achieved. Instead disappointment after disappointment has been the result.

It is time to live in the present and forget about grudges. We must just do our utmost best to strive for the attainment of a better future for all.

Cometh Dube-Makholwa
Midrand

