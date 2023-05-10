Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SA’s renewable future rests in the hands of government

We need a huge state-backed $75bn investment in green power to ensure long-term growth and sustainability — an amount far beyond the capacity of the private sector

10 May 2023 - 18:08
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

It’s all well and good that government is calling for private sector tenders to supply 9GW of green — wind and solar — power, plus 3GW of gas power. When this power comes on stream, we should be in a position to escape load-shedding.

However, this power is far less than we need for ongoing growth up to, say, 2050. To ensure our longer-term economic future, we will need, at a minimum, an additional 50GW of green power in the next decade.

This is beyond the capacity of the private sector. Green power — whether wind or sun — costs $1bn or more per GW installed. Wind is somewhat more  expensive than sun. It makes sense to split the 50GW equally between wind and sun to maximise power availability over the 24 hour day.

We are therefore talking about at least $50bn. Together with grid expansion and some battery storage, we would need to find some $75bn. At the present exchange rate, this is R1,35-trillion. This level of investment needs to be undertaken by the state. It is beyond the capacity of the private sector.

We would need loans to fund this project, as it is far outside the capacity of the present tax system. However, installing 50GW of new power would facilitate rapid growth, enabling the tax take to rise, so that the loan could be discharged over, say, 20 years.

A body such as the World Bank should be able to fund such a project — and it should be willing to do so. This investment would move SA away from carbon-intensive energy while facilitating long-term growth in SA and beyond.

We need to think big for a big future. That future is green energy.

Willem Cronje
Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​ 

LETTER: Explore all avenues including hydropower

The Gauteng government has no evidence to support its say that none of the 10 dams in the province is suitable for the generation of hydroelectricity.
Opinion
1 month ago

LETTER: Some basic facts about ‘grid constraints’

Until the public is fed decent-quality information, people will be unable to make informed decisions
Opinion
3 months ago

LETTER: No scientific evidence solar and wind can provide reliable grid electricity

In the real world, solar and wind have proved to be the highest cost option.
Opinion
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
CHRIS GILMOUR: How Pick n Pay lost its edge to an ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
NEIL MANTHORP: Cricket may have started long walk ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
LETTER: Expand Cape Town airport
Opinion / Letters
4.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The opposition vortex
Opinion / Columnists
5.
MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Some evocative new wines for ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Standard Bank defends use of fossil fuel in Africa

News

Renewable power bid window 7 to open in June

National

Innovation is name of game as firms tackle solar power inequality

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.