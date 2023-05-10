LETTER: SA’s renewable future rests in the hands of government

US inflation shows signs of moderating; rand extends losses
There's been no legislative intervention yet to implement the Zondo commission’s guidance on fairness towards bank clients
The finance committee is concerned that nothing concrete has been achieved after more than 10 years’ planning
Ekurhuleni ANC sets out 10 conditions the EFF should meet in exchange for support in budget vote in the troubled metro
The taxi-financier and second-hand car dealer hopes its SA Taxi unit will be profitable again in 2024
There is recognition and growing evidence that the country’s ongoing energy supply challenges are impacting on prices as well - Kganyago
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Darren Isaacs, founder and CEO of Makosi
KPMG in China and PwC in Hong Kong face scrutiny as US accounting watchdog PCAOB uncovers unacceptable shortcomings in their audits
Raynal only French referee while Joy Neville becomes part of the panel
International Motorcycling Federation deems his two-lap penalty served after he missed Argentina race due to a hand fracture
It’s all well and good that government is calling for private sector tenders to supply 9GW of green — wind and solar — power, plus 3GW of gas power. When this power comes on stream, we should be in a position to escape load-shedding.
However, this power is far less than we need for ongoing growth up to, say, 2050. To ensure our longer-term economic future, we will need, at a minimum, an additional 50GW of green power in the next decade.
This is beyond the capacity of the private sector. Green power — whether wind or sun — costs $1bn or more per GW installed. Wind is somewhat more expensive than sun. It makes sense to split the 50GW equally between wind and sun to maximise power availability over the 24 hour day.
We are therefore talking about at least $50bn. Together with grid expansion and some battery storage, we would need to find some $75bn. At the present exchange rate, this is R1,35-trillion. This level of investment needs to be undertaken by the state. It is beyond the capacity of the private sector.
We would need loans to fund this project, as it is far outside the capacity of the present tax system. However, installing 50GW of new power would facilitate rapid growth, enabling the tax take to rise, so that the loan could be discharged over, say, 20 years.
A body such as the World Bank should be able to fund such a project — and it should be willing to do so. This investment would move SA away from carbon-intensive energy while facilitating long-term growth in SA and beyond.
We need to think big for a big future. That future is green energy.
Willem CronjeCape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: SA’s renewable future rests in the hands of government
We need a huge state-backed $75bn investment in green power to ensure long-term growth and sustainability — an amount far beyond the capacity of the private sector
It’s all well and good that government is calling for private sector tenders to supply 9GW of green — wind and solar — power, plus 3GW of gas power. When this power comes on stream, we should be in a position to escape load-shedding.
However, this power is far less than we need for ongoing growth up to, say, 2050. To ensure our longer-term economic future, we will need, at a minimum, an additional 50GW of green power in the next decade.
This is beyond the capacity of the private sector. Green power — whether wind or sun — costs $1bn or more per GW installed. Wind is somewhat more expensive than sun. It makes sense to split the 50GW equally between wind and sun to maximise power availability over the 24 hour day.
We are therefore talking about at least $50bn. Together with grid expansion and some battery storage, we would need to find some $75bn. At the present exchange rate, this is R1,35-trillion. This level of investment needs to be undertaken by the state. It is beyond the capacity of the private sector.
We would need loans to fund this project, as it is far outside the capacity of the present tax system. However, installing 50GW of new power would facilitate rapid growth, enabling the tax take to rise, so that the loan could be discharged over, say, 20 years.
A body such as the World Bank should be able to fund such a project — and it should be willing to do so. This investment would move SA away from carbon-intensive energy while facilitating long-term growth in SA and beyond.
We need to think big for a big future. That future is green energy.
Willem Cronje
Cape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Explore all avenues including hydropower
LETTER: Some basic facts about ‘grid constraints’
LETTER: No scientific evidence solar and wind can provide reliable grid electricity
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Standard Bank defends use of fossil fuel in Africa
Renewable power bid window 7 to open in June
Innovation is name of game as firms tackle solar power inequality
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.