LETTER: Mashatile’s salute is unforgivable

Deputy PM giving the clenched fist, exclusive, black power salute during a Workers Day meeting is unforgivable

05 May 2023 - 13:12
Deputy president Paul Mashatile speaks during MayDday celebration in Pretoria on May 1 2023. Picture: ANTÓNIO MUCHAVE
Deputy president Paul Mashatile speaks during MayDday celebration in Pretoria on May 1 2023. Picture: ANTÓNIO MUCHAVE

The repulsive picture on the front page of Business Day on May  2 refers. To have the deputy president of the country, Paul Mashatile (our next president?), giving the clenched fist, exclusive, black power salute during a Workers Day meeting is unforgivable.

This comes a third of a century after the present regime came to power, telling me and my white offspring that we are not welcome in the new SA.

To the unholy ANC alliance and as a law-abiding elderly white citizen of this country, I say to Mashatile and his useless boss: please do not come knocking on my door for “white support” before the 2024 elections. 

Schalk van der Westhuizen
Protea Valley

