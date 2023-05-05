LETTER: Mashatile’s salute is unforgivable

Both the US Federal Reserve and the ECB raised interest rates by 25 basis points on Thursday
Deputy PM giving the clenched fist, exclusive, black power salute during a Workers Day meeting is unforgivable
ActionSA believes the DA is to blame for the collapse of talks
ANC has summoned its provincial secretaries to Joburg for a 2024 election strategy meeting
The cases include investigations into Steinhoff, Tongaat Hulett, PPC and Ayo Technology Solutions
The ratings agency kept Barloworld's long-term rating unchanged at Ba2 with a stable outlook
The case of Mpact demonstrates how best to fund growth
Japanese PM also promises financial support for Mozambique to counter terrorism
Grant Lottering's book reveals how the cyclist dealt with a crisis, among other things
While it may not be a perfect film, it’s an artistically rewarding experience that the cinema needs more, not less, of
The repulsive picture on the front page of Business Day on May 2 refers. To have the deputy president of the country, Paul Mashatile (our next president?), giving the clenched fist, exclusive, black power salute during a Workers Day meeting is unforgivable.
This comes a third of a century after the present regime came to power, telling me and my white offspring that we are not welcome in the new SA.
To the unholy ANC alliance and as a law-abiding elderly white citizen of this country, I say to Mashatile and his useless boss: please do not come knocking on my door for “white support” before the 2024 elections.
Schalk van der WesthuizenProtea Valley
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Mashatile’s salute is unforgivable
Deputy PM giving the clenched fist, exclusive, black power salute during a Workers Day meeting is unforgivable
The repulsive picture on the front page of Business Day on May 2 refers. To have the deputy president of the country, Paul Mashatile (our next president?), giving the clenched fist, exclusive, black power salute during a Workers Day meeting is unforgivable.
This comes a third of a century after the present regime came to power, telling me and my white offspring that we are not welcome in the new SA.
To the unholy ANC alliance and as a law-abiding elderly white citizen of this country, I say to Mashatile and his useless boss: please do not come knocking on my door for “white support” before the 2024 elections.
Schalk van der Westhuizen
Protea Valley
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.