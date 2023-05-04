LETTER: Employment targets is job reservation

Investors digest another interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve
The employment & labour minister has a history of promising to consult properly and failing to do so before implementing issues such as targets (“Workplace equity delinquents to be barred from state contracts, says Nxesi”, May 3).
The Employment Equity Amendment Act gives the minister all-embracing power to set employment targets for each sector. All he could say is that they will listen carefully. He certainly did not say he is willing to take what he hears into account.
The Employment Equity Act has always been a blunt tool, but has had little effect other than undermining and destroying business. Employment equity legislation has only benefited the top few.
Almost 50% of South Africans who could be working cannot find jobs. DA MP Michael Cardo was absolutely correct when he said the new targets are a form of job reservation and quotas.
Social engineering of this nature has been removed from statute books around the world. Yet the ANC government is hell-bent on discriminating against minorities in SA.
Michael Bagraim, MPDA shadow deputy employment & labour minister
