LETTER: Employment targets is job reservation

ANC government is hell-bent on discriminating against minorities

04 May 2023 - 16:06
Employment & labour minister Thulas Nxesi. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

The employment & labour minister has a history of promising to consult properly and failing to do so before implementing issues such as targets (“Workplace equity delinquents to be barred from state contracts, says Nxesi”, May 3).

The Employment Equity Amendment Act gives the minister all-embracing power to set employment targets for each sector. All he could say is that they will listen carefully. He certainly did not say he is willing to take what he hears into account.

The Employment Equity Act has always been a blunt tool, but has had little effect other than undermining and destroying business. Employment equity legislation has only benefited the top few. 

Almost 50% of South Africans who could be working cannot find jobs. DA MP Michael Cardo was absolutely correct when he said the new targets are a form of job reservation and quotas.

Social engineering of this nature has been removed from statute books around the world. Yet the ANC government is hell-bent on discriminating against minorities in SA.

Michael Bagraim, MP
DA shadow deputy employment & labour minister

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Workplace equity delinquents to be barred from state contracts, says Nxesi

Minister warns of 'harsh' treatment for companies that fail to comply with Employment Equity Amendment Act
1 day ago
