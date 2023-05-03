Business Day TV spoke to Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital
LETTER: Inefficiencies in e-visa regime add barrier to tourism recovery
Of the 6,329 e-visas rejected, well over half were rejected because they simply were not attended to in time
The department of home affairs has disclosed in the National Council of Provinces that of the 6,329 e-visas it rejected, well over half (3,687 or 58%) were rejected as a result of the date of travel already having passed. To put it simply, they simply weren’t got to in time.
This follows an earlier disclosure by the same department that at that time, only 48.7% of all e-visa applications received had been processed. It was further shown that of those that had been processed, only 3.2% were granted.
E-visas are intended to provide a convenient option for visitors to make their visa applications online, instead of having to visit an SA mission. Fourteen countries are eligible for e-visa applications: Cameroon, China, Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, Kenya, India, Iran, Mexico, Nigeria, Philippines, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Uganda.
It is deeply concerning that inefficiencies in our e-visa regime continue to add a barrier to the tourism recovery and our drive to increase connectivity within the African continent and attract more African tourists to SA. This should be fully enabled by our visa regime, not restricted, as is currently the case.
While President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recent commitment to address the serious issues plaguing the visa system are welcomed, words no longer count. Decisive action is required, along with timelines to address these well-known challenges.
Mireille Wenger
Western Cape finance & economic opportunities MEC
