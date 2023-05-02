Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Trade unions have a unique role to play

02 May 2023 - 15:21
NUM and Amcu members are seen during a strike for higher wages in this file photograph. Picture: SOWETAN/ANTONIO MUCHAVE
NUM and Amcu members are seen during a strike for higher wages in this file photograph. Picture: SOWETAN/ANTONIO MUCHAVE

It is true that the trade union movement in SA has lost sight of workerist issues (“The union movement is losing relevance in SA”, May 2). However, the relevance of trade unions is still clear.

In terms of all our labour legislation, trade unions have a unique role to play. Workers who can’t afford lawyers in labour disputes will always refer to trade union organisers and shop stewards. Furthermore, in certain disputes lawyers are not allowed to be present, but shop stewards and union organisers are.

Employers are not obliged to negotiate with any external grassroots organisations, whereas trade unions by definition have a right to enter into discussions and to table demands at the workplace. Over and above all of this, the bargaining council system in SA gives trade unions a powerful voice.

Our entire labour relations system is structured around a functional trade union movement. The real problem is that our trade unions have been hollowed out to a large degree by the current government, which is abusing the tripartite alliance between itself, union federation Cosatu and the SA Communist Party.

Michael Bagraim, MP
DA deputy shadow employment & labour minister

IMRAAN BUCCUS: The union movement is losing relevance in SA

Grassroots organising may fill gaps left by the decline of unions in a deindustrialising economy
Opinion
11 hours ago
