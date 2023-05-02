LETTER: ANC policy is one of jobs for pals

Business Day TV talks to Jacques Pretorius from Sinayo Securities
The ANC is a party that has provided the government of SA for just short of 30 years, and in the process has brought the country almost to its knees. We simply cannot afford to allow this to continue for any longer.
To my mind, Abraham Lincoln got it right in his Gettysburg Address when he spoke of “government of the people, by the people, for the people”. That is a clear and simple way of defining or explaining democracy.
Our politicians are fond of proclaiming the year 1994 as the advent of democracy in SA — which leads me to believe that the concept of democracy was, and hopefully still is, held to be important.
Yet the ANC clearly sees the process of governing as government of the people by the ANC, for the ANC. Theirs is a policy of jobs for pals — pals being those of proved or presumed loyalty to the ANC.
It has become equally plain over the years that factors such as competence, training, appropriate experience and expertise for the job have not been among the requirements for the ANC in deploying its cadres. The direct result of this is that inappropriate and unqualified cadres have been appointed to positions of (sometimes immense) importance, and not surprisingly those appointees have been incapable of providing competent direction and management.
But even worse is that the ANC is patently untroubled by proved instances of criminal, fraudulent and corrupt behaviour by so many of its deployed cadres. In most democracies such conduct is an automatic disqualification for the job.
Geoff MansellHyde Park
