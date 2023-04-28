Opinion / Letters

LETTER: More than just a spark needed to bring change

Unified force is required rather than small parties driven by self-interest and personal ambition

28 April 2023 - 12:21
Rise Mzansi Leader Songezo Zibi addresses the media at the Launch of the new Movement at Costitutional Hill in Braamfontein Johannesburg. Picture: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day
Rise Mzansi Leader Songezo Zibi addresses the media at the Launch of the new Movement at Costitutional Hill in Braamfontein Johannesburg. Picture: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day

As Imraan Buccus points out, SA urgently needs to get out of its deep and absurd ANC-led government-created crisis (“Songezo Zibi is no Lula, but he could just spark the change we need”, April 21).

He implies that Zibi and his newly launched political party may well provide the spark that ignites the desperately required political revolution that could redirect us towards a future of peace, prosperity, political integrity and constitutional democracy.

However, with new political leaders and parties emerging like acne on a teenager’s face, blotching our political canvas and presenting the electorate with a confused mishmash of choices, it seems obvious that we need more than one spark, however admirable and exceptional, to mobilise a necessary cohesive competitive political force capable of taking over the governance of our country.

Political parties are primarily constructed by people, leaders and members, who essentially and broadly share political ideologies, values, principles, policies and practices they believe will serve the nation’s interests in the best possible way. The extent to which they mobilise support from the electorate at large provides the force and measure with which their party can influence or meaningfully change the political environment.

In politics, size and majorities do count, and in the SA circumstance one has therefore to ask Zibi, Mmusi Maimane, Kenneth Meshoe, Herman Mashaba, Bongani Baloyi and others who are further fragmenting or maintaining our already fractured political landscape, just what ideology, values, principles and policies within other democratic opposition parties, old or new, are so objectionable to them that it is impossible to form a single political force that might provide the country with a viable new government?

One based in principle on the rule of law, freedom of the individual and the achievement of human dignity — security, housing, education, employment and health care — for all, and in stark contrast to the disgrace that governs us at present.

Unless these leaders can clearly and credibly explain why they believe their own and their party’s separate political existence from other formations such as the DA is crucial for political change, and more important than a unified competitive political force, one can only assume they are driven by self-interest and personal political ambition and have revealed themselves as being incapable of rising above personal jealousy and rivalry, trivial and perceived personality clashes and historical grievances.

These characteristics, if allowed to prevail within democratic opposition circles, will inevitably condemn us all to the predicted ANC-inflicted doomsday collapse of our country.

David Gant
Kenilworth

