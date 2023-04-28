LETTER: Investors need to be more agile to get good returns

US economic data and uncertainty over further interest rate hikes are weighing on the demand outlook
Special situations provide opportunities for those thinking outside traditional investment parameters
Event-driven investing is on the rise, with a number of opportunities displaying a capacity to secure returns for investors willing to look at the potential upside of a peculiar set of circumstances. These special situations could include global conflicts, war, pandemics and other unforeseen disasters that could in fact result in arbitrage or capital gain returns.
Distressed and special situations have presented themselves far more frequently over the past decade than they have in the past 30 years. The past five years alone have included devastating wildfires in Australia and California, a global pandemic, a close call with insurrection in SA, extreme flooding in KwaZulu-Natal and the illegal invasion of Ukraine by Russia. These crises are certainly occurring more frequently, and have almost become the new norm — presenting investors with more special situations than one might imagine there could be.
This is reflected by our current global market, which remains volatile, with numerous interest rate hikes, sluggish growth and economies that continue to contract — forcing investors to find real returns outside their traditional investment vehicles in an economy stifled by great crises and concerns.
Investors will need to be agile in their investment style so as to not miss the opportunities presented by these disasters, which include new emerging and distressed debt markets that may be able to provide high-yield returns.
Distressed corporate debt is another avenue — and includes high-quality company debt which finds itself in market dislocation and is therefore undervalued. One could also buy and hold onto securities until the market recovers and the price rebalances, generating significant capital gains.
Naturally, such an approach would still require a sound investment strategy against a balanced risk-reward ratio that must be established from the onset. Investors must understand this is a different high-yield investment environment and should hold the appropriate risk appetite for special situation investments.
Simryn AndheeQuantitative investment analyst, Ion Capital
