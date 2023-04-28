Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Investors need to be more agile to get good returns

Special situations provide opportunities for those thinking outside traditional investment parameters

28 April 2023 - 13:06
Residences and infrustructure damaged during heavy rains is shown at Umdloti, north of Durban, in this file photo. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU
Residences and infrustructure damaged during heavy rains is shown at Umdloti, north of Durban, in this file photo. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU

Event-driven investing is on the rise, with a number of opportunities displaying a capacity to secure returns for investors willing to look at the potential upside of a peculiar set of circumstances. These special situations could include global conflicts, war, pandemics and other unforeseen disasters that could in fact result in arbitrage or capital gain returns.

Distressed and special situations have presented themselves far more frequently over the past decade than they have in the past 30 years. The past five years alone have included devastating wildfires in Australia and California, a global pandemic, a close call with insurrection in SA, extreme flooding in KwaZulu-Natal and the illegal invasion of Ukraine by Russia. These crises are certainly occurring more frequently, and have almost become the new norm — presenting investors with more special situations than one might imagine there could be.

This is reflected by our current global market, which remains volatile, with numerous interest rate hikes, sluggish growth and economies that continue to contract — forcing investors to find real returns outside their traditional investment vehicles in an economy stifled by great crises and concerns.

Investors will need to be agile in their investment style so as to not miss the opportunities presented by these disasters, which include new emerging and distressed debt markets that may be able to provide
high-yield returns.

Distressed corporate debt is another avenue — and includes high-quality company debt which finds itself in market dislocation and is therefore undervalued. One could also buy and hold onto securities until the market recovers and the price rebalances, generating significant capital gains.

Naturally, such an approach would still require a sound investment strategy against a balanced risk-reward ratio that must be established from the onset. Investors must understand this is a different high-yield investment environment and should hold the appropriate risk appetite for special situation investments.

Simryn Andhee
Quantitative investment analyst, Ion Capital

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
JANIS VAN DER WESTHUIZEN: Is Brics expansion SA’s ...
Opinion
2.
ANTHONY BUTLER: For now, the Gauteng tail keeps ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: Diplomacy needed in ICC debacle
Opinion / Editorials
4.
HILARY JOFFE: SA should not waste the gold boom
Opinion / Columnists
5.
GUGU LOURIE: Andile Ngcaba’s supercharged tech ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

LETTER: Time to rethink tax model

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Yet another new political party

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: More than just a spark needed to bring change

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.