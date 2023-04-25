LETTER: Southern Africa has what it needs to lead in global green energy

US first quarter GDP data due later this week could prove pivotal for direction of interest rates
Southern Africa is near a turning point geopolitically and economically, with its historical Western and Commonwealth ties at a possible low as geopolitical tension is rising and new constellations are forming in the global economy.
Southern Africa is by far the most advanced part of the continent, with a cosmopolitan population and history. In addition, it is blessed scenically and climatologically and endowed with mineral wealth of global significance.
Controlling access from the Atlantic to the Indian oceans, it is also of some strategic importance. Southern Africa has been a bridgehead for global and especially Western business ventures into the African market, which seems poised for rapid growth.
Historical and cultural ties to the West and the Commonwealth increase the ease of doing international business. Culturally and business-mentality wise there are great similarities to the UK, US, Australia and Canada.
Southern Africa needs to overcome its dearth of human capital. Large portions of the almost 100-million inhabitants of the southern tip of Africa are not adequately educated and skilled to take part in the limited economic activity.
The unemployed and under-employed form the vast majority of the population. Civil unrest threatens the relatively small economy that was established in colonial times or under white minority rule. The shortage of electricity threatens the economy and is driving deindustrialisation.
These trends need to be overcome decisively by adding thousands of megawatts to the country’s generation capacity and improving education by having more alternatives to a university education, which only a small percentage are gifted enough for.
Western economies will be looking for more robust and geopolitically safe supply and value chains, and are eager to combat climate change in emerging regions, as well as at home. Southern Africa is in the unique position that it could become a global hub for solar energy and green hydrogen production, as well as being a source of metals desperately needed for the green economy, as well as for the digital age.
In addition, in the short term the region is a source of fossil energy resources. Southern Africa could also become a link in manufacturing value chains that cannot be outsourced to China because of geopolitical constraints. Tourism from the affluent OECD economies could also drive growth in most of the region and provide plenty of jobs.
If Southern Africa and the West can find common ground politically and join hands it might be the beginning of a most fruitful relationship that might see the region emerge from poverty to become an OECD region by the end of the century!
Werner SchünemannCologne, Germany
LETTER: Southern Africa has what it needs to lead in global green energy
